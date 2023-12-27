What's on at QVMAG in 2024?

What's in store for the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in 2024?
Touring quilts, ancient - and new - ceramics, and a show courtesy of young, up and coming artists are just a little taste of what the new year holds.
The Examiner's reporters have compiled a list of what we know the institution has planned so far - and it's a doozy.
Australia Wide Eight
Opens February 3.
In February, there's a "stitched together" and touring exhibition on its way to QVMAG.
The 'Australia Wide Eight' show is bringing the work of 36 artists from the Ozquilt Network to the Museum at Inveresk - a showcase of the "art quilt movement" where textiles are the canvas and the knitting needle the paintbrush.
The small scale contemporary art quilts - only 40 by 40 centimetres each - are a "showcase of innovation" that highlight the scope and variety of the stitched and layered textile medium.
It will arrive at QVMAG in early February.
Vast and Varied
Opens February 17
A ceramicist hand-crafting their delicate work more than 2000 years ago could never have predicted that their piece or pot would end up at QVMAG's 2024 'Vast and Varied' show - but here they are.
The museum has delved into its diverse pottery and ceramics collection to piece together a "huge, curious and eclectic" exhibition procured throughout the institution's 130-year history.
The show will arrive at QVMAG in mid-February.
Faces of Launceston
Opens March 3.
Black and white portraits of familiar faces - the unsung and the quiet, the loud and the proud - will take their places at QVMAG in March when the works of professional photographer and Tasmanian Philip Kuruvita arrive for 'Faces of Launceston'.
Kuruvita has been focusing his lens on the community of Launceston for almost 30 years, and in this new series of works he's getting ready to share his look at the Launceston community.
The exhibition will show at QVMAG from early March.
The Big Picture
Opens March 16
With mentorship and guidance from QVMAG's teams, students from The Launceston Big Picture School will conceptualise, develop and curate an art exhibition of their work for display at the Art Gallery at Royal Park in March.
The exhibition and program will have the students making art before learning the behind-the-scenes of exhibition development, and will open in March at QVMAG's Royal Park Art Gallery.
Mind Blown
Opens March 23.
Prepare to have your mind blown, graphic designer and author Dan Marshall his own unique and stylish black-and-white graphics to QVMAG.
The writer recently published 'Mind Blown', a strange and bizarre collection of facts and concepts accompanied by his prints.
Marshall will bring his works to exhibition alongside selected stories from the book displayed at large scale, and some accompanying objects from the QVMAG collection, in March at the Museum at Inveresk.
Action! Film & War
Opens May 25.
The Australian War Memorial's touring exhibition 'Action! Film & War' is arriving at QVMAG to elucidate the experiences of the wartime heroes -men and women - who have been behind the lens.
Since the First World War, Australians have been filmed in every conflict zone they have found themselves in - usually with fellow Australians behind the camera.
There stories haven't always been told - but now they will be.
And for those looking for their museum fix right away
The Examiner has compiled a list of several exhibitions that are already on display at the museum and will be sticking around through some of 2024 below:
Miniature Worlds
Until February 4, 2024.
Launceston looks a little smaller at this Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery exhibition which turns some of the city's iconic buildings into pint-sized models.
'Miniature Worlds' showcases the miniaturist art movement and its tiny creations courtesy of Tasmanian, mainland and internationally recognised artists whose love of architecture led them to recreate it in painstaking detail. The Launceston Gasworks Tower, the Birchalls Carpark and even a local MPs' office are some of the sites on show at this exhibition.
Miniature Worlds is on display at the Queen Victoria Museum's Art Gallery at Royal Park until February 4, 2024, with free entry.
'Wetlands'
Until March 31, 2024.
The show was developed to encourage visitors to understand the river's complexity while learning to preserve it.
Wetlands is overflowing with interactivity and educational experiences and is on display at the Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk until March 31, 2024, with free entry.
Strange Nature
Until April 14, 2024.
The contemporary art show 'Strange Nature' is a mish-mash of the "weird and wonderful" specimens from the museum's natural science collection exhibited alongside paintings and sculptures from seven Tasmanian and mainland artists.
Pangolins in vitrines and mounted warthog heads stand next to works like a series of 20 intricate prints, glass-blown botanics and woolly, dog-like creatures.
Strange Nature exhibition is on display at the Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park until April 14, 2024, with free entry.
Illuminate
Until April 28, 2024.
Music festivals and learning aren't an obvious match but this exhibition at QVMAG is hoping to make the case for the partnership by looking at the "universe's fastest traveller".
'Illuminate: How Science Comes to Light', is a themed exploration of the science of light designed to "ignite the senses" through hands-on interactive play for young audiences.
Themed as a dusk bush music festival of twinkling lights and sound, Illuminate includes six zones of activities, including laser beat drums, a shadow stage, and "wonder vision".
The show is on display at QVMAG at Inveresk until April 28, with free entry.
ArtRage
Until April 2, 2024.
This 29-year-running annual exhibition shows off the student works from the best of the state's budding artists.
'ArtRage' this year includes intriguing work from artists like Thomas Crack and Millie Snell, who have approached emotion and physicality with their intriguing artworks at the Art Gallery at Royal Park.
It's on display until April 2 with free entry.
