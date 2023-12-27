The Examiner
Home/Canberra
Arts
What's on

What's on at QVMAG in 2024?

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 27 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery has already released a stacked program for 2024. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery has already released a stacked program for 2024. Picture by Paul Scambler

What's in store for the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in 2024?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.