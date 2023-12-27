A 'diplomat' and a pizza-craving fraudster among 2023 court highlights

As 2023 comes to a close, Examiner court reporter Joe Colbrook looks back on some of the more offbeat cases heard at the Launceston Magistrates Court over the past twelve months.
1 'Diplomat' insults magistrate, dragged back to apologise
Daniel Victor Gandini, who prefers the name 'Diplomat Dan' or Daniel Victor of the family Gandini, attended court to contest a speeding charge.
However, after several terse exchanges with magistrate Simon Brown Gandini called Mr Brown a "dishonourable man" as he left the courtroom.
After court security and police prosecutors physically dragged him back to the courtroom Gandini was charged with contempt.
The self-styled diplomat was given an opportunity to apologise in lieu of further punishment, an opportunity he accepted.
2 Woman goes back for seconds with delivery driver's stolen card
Indianna Mary-Jean West made several court appearances throughout the year for a variety of offences including theft, fraud, assaults and drug use.
This included one incident where she ordered a pizza from Domino's at Kings Meadows and, after paying the delivery driver with cash, stole their wallet.
She then placed a second order at the restaurant, this time paying with a debit card she found in the stolen wallet.
West was given a community correction order for that and several other offences in July, however she was back before the court in December after re-offending.
3 Anguished howls heard throughout court after jail sentence
Alissa Margaret Moore had an emotional response to being given a three-month suspended jail sentence.
She had pleaded guilty to two drug driving charges including one from a "one-off" trip to the pharmacy at the request of an elderly neighbour.
While she was not to be sentenced on her prior record - which included multiple drink- and drug- driving charges, and drug trafficking - magistrate Simon Brown saw no other choice than to send Moore to jail as he felt previous punishments had not worked.
As she was led away to spend one month of her sentence in jail, Moore bid her family a loud and tearful farewell - something heard in an adjoining courtroom.
4 Woman who called officer a 'dumb c--t' given warning over lack of respect
Cassandra Saunders, aka Crystal Maree Davidson, had to fork over $600 for an expletive-laden rant against a police officer responding to a noise complaint at George Town.
Davidson pleaded guilty to using abusive language towards the officer, after calling him - among other things - a "dumb c---t", a "f---ing pig" and a "wanker".
She also pleaded guilty to giving the false name and address, failing to appear in court and possessing drug paraphernalia.
In addition to the fine magistrate Ken Stanton had some stern words for Davidson who he felt showed a lack of respect, and remorse, during the proceedings.
5 Swansea man fights the law, and wins
Kenneth Donald Gregson was handed an unexpectedly easy victory after being charged with two speeding offences.
Mr Gregson had pleaded not guilty to both charges, and came to court in September ready to contest them.
However, witnesses the police planned to rely on did not.
Police prosecutors then asked for an adjournment until March 2024, which magistrate Evan Hughes rejected as he found the police appeal lacking "colour, context and clarity".
The two speeding charges against Mr Gregson were then dismissed.
