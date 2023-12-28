The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

AFL Stadium is a significant issue for all Tasmanians

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
December 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL Stadium is a significant issue for all Tasmanians
AFL Stadium is a significant issue for all Tasmanians

I would like to comment on the Macquarie point multi purpose stadium. Apparently a project of significance. We will have a significant debt to pay off. We will have a significant shortfall for our health priorities. Our state budget will have a significant loss on this stadium in the long term. The state will have the costs of a significant ongoing maintenance program. We will have a Liberal government with the significant loss of votes next time around. The Liberals have lost mine and many of my friends votes on this issue. Our Premier should invoke a referendum on this issue because I believe the votes need to be heard on this before an election. It is never too late to make a change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.