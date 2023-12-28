AFL Stadium is a significant issue for all Tasmanians

I would like to comment on the Macquarie point multi purpose stadium. Apparently a project of significance. We will have a significant debt to pay off. We will have a significant shortfall for our health priorities. Our state budget will have a significant loss on this stadium in the long term. The state will have the costs of a significant ongoing maintenance program. We will have a Liberal government with the significant loss of votes next time around. The Liberals have lost mine and many of my friends votes on this issue. Our Premier should invoke a referendum on this issue because I believe the votes need to be heard on this before an election. It is never too late to make a change.
Ronald Baines, Kings Meadows
The correspondence by Doreen Baker (The Examiner, December 8) was a prime example of someone having an opinion about something they clearly know nothing about. Ms Baker seems to base her uninformed opinion about teachers not being suitable people and that teaching standards have declined on one short TV snippet.
Well, Ms Baker, here is my experience and it includes over a decade involved with over 2000 student teachers and 99% of them were passionate, dedicated and professional educators. In my business educational programs I've worked with hundreds of amazing teachers and hosted almost 10,000 kids.
Over the past decade teachers have become overburdened with so many non-teaching tasks and have to deal with some very unpredictable students (and parents). I wonder how Ms Baker would deal with an 8-year-old student responding to a request to sit down with 'No I f*****g won't'? How about the angelic 5-year-old who within seconds has a severe emotional meltdown and becomes an uncontrollable, screaming and sobbing mess?
The vast majority of teachers are underpaid and undervalued heroes who deserve praise and support, not uninformed insulting slurs.
Geoff McLean, Launceston
IAN O'Neill (The Examiner, December 1) should be ashamed of himself for his disgraceful politicking on the issue of Thalidomide.
Survivors of Thalidomide and their family members packed the public gallery during the week to hear the Prime Minister apologise to them on behalf of the parliament and the nation.
During the PM's moving speech - there was hardly a dry eye in the chamber or the gallery - we learned that just one dose of Thalidomide to a pregnant mother was enough to cause significant birth defects.
We learned that long after the problems became known, the drug remained available.
The PM's apology was an acknowledgement the nation had failed these families by not acting sooner to either ensure Thalidomide was safe to use or by banning it more quickly.
The impacts are well known. Lives radically changed, others cut far too short.
The apology was bipartisan, with the Opposition Leader acknowledging it was long past due, and the chamber unanimously approved the apology.
Far from being empty gestures, apologies are acts of healing, and it's a good thing that political leaders of all stripes are increasingly prepared to acknowledge mistakes.
Brian Mitchell MP
In an act of inflationary defiance, Santa, who was part of a globalised house display, was unfortunately subjected to a software upgrade, deflating Santa, alongside his Christmas cabal of friends who seemingly disappeared into an unexpected backdrop of eerie darkness that once highlighted and enveloped a functioning background for the very brighthouse of Christmas display!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
SO QUALITY Meats have been caught mistreating the animals due for processing. I am not agreeing or condoning the mistreatment of these animals but if you have been around animals you would know not all animals are easy to handle, especially in an abattoir.
But let's look at the big picture. If the export licence is cancelled the farmers have 120,000 sheep to be processed by January 24. What happens if the farmers have not got the feed to feed them? Then quite a few of those sheep will have to be euthanized, in other words, shoot them.
If that has to happen will the animal activists help the farmers to euthanize them or will they go missing in action as usual? So if the farmers have to euthanize the sheep it should be shown on television like they did with the abattoir so let everyone see the whole picture, not just one side.
If you throw a bit of mud some of it will stick so let's throw a bit of mud the other way for a change and for once tell the full story.
Allan Salter, Ravenswood
