AFL Stadium is a significant issue for all Tasmanians

I would like to comment on the Macquarie point multi purpose stadium. Apparently a project of significance. We will have a significant debt to pay off. We will have a significant shortfall for our health priorities. Our state budget will have a significant loss on this stadium in the long term. The state will have the costs of a significant ongoing maintenance program. We will have a Liberal government with the significant loss of votes next time around. The Liberals have lost mine and many of my friends votes on this issue. Our Premier should invoke a referendum on this issue because I believe the votes need to be heard on this before an election. It is never too late to make a change.