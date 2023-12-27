Nude beach in West Tamar national park a 'half-cocked idea'

It'll be sun's out, buns out after a request to turn a remote site at the mouth of the Tamar into a nude beach was approved.
However, one nearby resident says the plan to turn First Little Beach into a nudist-friendly area is a "half-cocked idea".
The beach, located within Boobyalla Bay/Narawntapu National Park, is now clothing-optional after West Tamar councillors approved a request from Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS).
This is not to be confused with Nudist Beach - a non-nude beach 15 minutes' walk away.
The request from PWS came after a member of the naturist community advocated allowing nudity at the secluded spot.
Under the Police Offences Act 1935 it is an offence to be naked in public unless the relevant local council has given its permission.
This was given by the West Tamar Council at their final meeting of 2023, where the proposal was greeted with mild amusement.
Councillor Geoff Lyons said he was happy to fulfil the request, as long as nobody made him strip off.
Deputy mayor Jess Greene also said she would not be frequenting the beach and that she did not think it would have "broad appeal".
However, she said the remote location was great for those who wanted to go about their business in the buff away from prying eyes.
"I do think it's best to have a dedicated place in a secluded spot for that type of lifestyle tourism or activity rather than skinny dipping or sunbathing in the nude, where there could be families or other unsuspecting people recreating," Cr Greene said.
"I think it will attract a niche group of the community.
"There may be some extra tourists that come to the West Tamar because of the clothing-optional beach."
However, long-term Greens Beach resident Rod Stone lambasted the council decision.
Mr Stone said the area had been neglected for some time, and making First Little Beach clothing-optional seemed like a cheap trick to draw attention to the area.
"It's a half-cocked idea for a naked beach," Mr Stone said.
"There's so much they could be doing with Green's Beach, like a proper walking track to Kelso, or a bike track where they could get people to go and do things.
"Not a nude beach, give me a break."
Mr Stone said he also had concerns over the beach's remoteness - a drawcard for naturists but also those flouting the law - and that bringing more people to the area might worsen crime rates.
"It's just always been a beach where there's been an issue because of its remoteness," he said.
"Nobody stands on the gate and polices people when people go in.
"People go in with their smart cars and do big burn outs and up and down the track. Someone will get hurt."
Councillors Lynden Ferguson and Julie Sladden voted against the motion.
Speaking at the meeting, Cr Ferguson said there was no indication the Aboriginal community had been consulted over the plans and had concerns about how the beach and its surrounds would be managed.
"There's a little bit of an assumption that there's going to be management of it, it's a remote area," he said.
"Effectively you're restricting a beach not for children, not for other people."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.