The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Nude beach in West Tamar national park a 'half-cocked idea'

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Little Beach is now clothing-optional, although one nearby resident thinks the idea is 'half-cocked'. Picture by Google
First Little Beach is now clothing-optional, although one nearby resident thinks the idea is 'half-cocked'. Picture by Google

It'll be sun's out, buns out after a request to turn a remote site at the mouth of the Tamar into a nude beach was approved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.