Sums done on new peak family, sexual violence body for Tasmania

The Tasmanian government will need to allocate at least $500,000 each year in the state budget to fund a peak sexual assault service, a group of experts in the field say.
The peak body was one of the 191 recommendations to come out of the final report from this year's Commission of Inquiry into government responses to child sexual abuse allegations in Tasmanian schools, hospitals, and out-of-home care and youth justice settings.
The government has accepted the recommendation and the deadline to have a peak body established in the state by July 2026.
The Tasmanian Family and Sexual Violence Alliance has suggested in a 2024-25 budget submission to the government that the new peak body's operations would need to be supported by $500,000 each year.
The alliance said this would pay for three full-time-equivalent specialist staff and cover reimbursements for victim-survivors who had to pay costs to access the service.
It is proposed that the service would operate independently from the government and be overseen by a representative board.
The alliance has proposed that the government will need to commit an additional $170,000 each year over two years in the 2024-25 budget and the 2025-26 budget for the new peak body's establishment phase.
The Tasmanian Hearing Lived Experience Survey 2022-23 revealed the experiences of victim-survivors in disclosing family and sexual violence and seeking help in the state.
Ninety-one per cent of respondents had told someone about their experience of family violence, compared with 94 per cent in 2018.
The survey found victim-survivors of sexual violence were less likely to have disclosed their abuse (86%), compared to 91 per cent of family violence victim-survivors.
Thirty-two of survey respondents had not sought support from a specialist or community-based family violence support service in 2022, compared to 55 per cent in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.