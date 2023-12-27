Crews setting individual goals in uniquely Tasmanian yacht race

Launceston crew Just Farr Love are not lacking motivation in their maiden Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race.
Captain Scott Lovell is sailing a boat built for his dad 27 years ago, Murat Djakic is continuing a family tradition spanning more than a century and Narissa McElwee's husband Nick is competing simultaneously in the Sydney to Hobart.
Lovell said the 285-nautical-mile event, which set off from Beauty Point on Wednesday in its 17th year, is a perfect challenge for a crew like his.
"I think it's great," he said. "A lot of sailors love the big races like Sydney to Hobart and Melbourne to Hobart but there's a lot more logistics involved in those so having something more local for Tasmanians is fantastic.
"We're a cruising boat rather than an out and out racer so we're in it for the experience rather than trophies and have a few more luxuries than other boats.
"The weather is going to be the dictating factor. The first half is looking fairly light but the second half is on the nose into a southerly."
The 53-year-old father-of-two said the Farr 51 was built for his father John in 1996, sold interstate in 2008 and bought back and restored in 2020.
"Dad turned 80 last year and is chuffed to have it back in the family," he added.
Lovell, Djakic and Vanessa Teahan are from Tamar Sea Scouts with Ross Smith from Trevallyn meaning half the crew is representing the scout movement.
Djakic, 61, who is deputy chief commissioner for Scouts Tasmania, said: "We've been doing some local races with Tamar and Port Dalrymple Yacht Clubs and Scott said 'I've entered the Launceston to Hobart, who wants to come?' So we put our hands up and I think it's going to be interesting.
"I've actually got a connection with (the organisers) Derwent Sailing Squadron. My great grandfather Alf Dale was one of the first committee members in 1907. We then missed a few generations and now I've got back into it through the sea scouts."
McElwee, 34, said there was a slight chance she could cross paths with her husband when the two sailing events converge on Hobart.
"Potentially we could see each other coming up the Derwent," she said. "I thought I could either sit and stress about him doing Sydney-Hobart or find a race to do myself.
"We've both got the trackers going so can see where we are. He's very much on task but we have exchanged a couple of text messages. Normally we are sailing together so this is the first off-shore race I've done without him.
"I think it's going to be a mixed bag - cruisy to start with but then batten down the hatches. Everyone gets a bit complacent going through the Mercury Passage but then they hit Tasman Island and it's 'Wow, this has a lot going on'."
Mandy Barden, Mitchell Ranson and Robert Brunning complete the crew of one of the 20 boats entered in this year's race.
With no minimum age limit on sailors - providing they complete a safety and sea survival course - the entry list featured several teenagers including Ross Clippingdale, of Westbury, aboard Beauty Point-based Mako.
"It's an awesome opportunity," said the 17-year-old Deviot Sailing Club member who is more familiar with sailing solo in sabres.
"This is very different to that. Normally I'm single-handed so I'm getting used to sailing with a crew but I've grown up with a lot of the blokes on board so that's good.
"It's less commitment than the Sydney to Hobart with a lot of the same challenges."
Kingston's Fletcher Lumb was one of two 15-year-olds competing having cut his teeth in the Maria Island and Two Capes yacht races.
"It's good to get out there," said the Wings Three crew member. "It's something I've always wanted to do and I'm glad the crew gave me the opportunity. I'm excited but also a bit daunted. It feels surreal to be here. It should be fun.
"I'll be on the foredeck doing headsails and spinnakers and potentially reefs if there's too much wind."
Sixteen-year-old Ben Coad was already on his third Launceston to Hobart aboard his dad Peter's Bellerive-based The Dog House.
"I think it's going to be windy, wet and cold and changing every few hours," Ben said. "But I like the teamwork environment."
Gary Smith's Fork in the Road is chasing a 10th line honours victory, Paul McCartney's Proco Rosso have entered as the first step in their 2024 Sydney to Hobart campaign while Sundowner will be defending their IRC and ORC titles from last year.
"It's a great event," said Sundowner co-captain Tom Stearnes, of Hobart.
"It's my 11th race and every year I keep coming back because it's so easy for us. We don't have to arrange flights or anything."
Race director Ron Bugg said this is what makes the Tasmanian event so appealing, with not all crews focused on the race record of one day, 19 hours, 30 minutes and 52 seconds set by Alive in 2020.
"It's a home-grown event supported by home-grown yachts," he said.
"It's also affordable. You don't need a lot of the expensive safety gear of other races and it's designed so it is near the shore so is a coastal event not an ocean event which makes it more appealing. Plus being nearly all-Tasmanian means there is a lot of camaraderie among the field."
Once out of the Tamar, the fleet heads east and through Banks Straight before sailing down the East Coast inside Maria Island then outside Tasman Island before turning up towards the race finish off the Castray Box in Battery Point.
All teams are fitted with live trackers that can be followed via the Launceston to Hobart website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.