Dr Daniel Tan is setting up a $3m dentistry legacy on High Street

On High Street, in a small, redbrick cottage with a green hedgerow garden, Dr Daniel Tan has been working on his legacy - and it might just change dentistry in Launceston.
Little by little, the Malaysian emigre and dentist - who arrived in the city from South Australia in 2007 - convinced his next-door neighbour to sell his home to him. And his small red house, which he had transformed into a clinic, was joined by a much larger one.
Now, after already investing in transforming both spaces - one into a dentist practice, the other into a skin care centre - Dr Tan is set to invest $3m into doubling his clinic's capacity.
"First, we ran out of space, but then I was thinking, what can I leave here?" Dr Tan said.
"And so I came up with this idea, which I thought would be unlike any other dental practice in Tasmania. And here we are."
Across seven months next year, his East Launceston clinic, Dr Daniel Tan & Associates, will undergo a restoration designed by local firm Cumulus Architects and a build completed by Luke Rankin, the current head of the Launceston Airport redevelopment.
It will double the practice's capacity, transitioning the clinic from three chairs to six, and make it a "state-of-the-art" clinic with a modern extension added to its exterior, which Dr Tan said he hopes will make the building "more hotel than dentist."
The $3m build will begin in January and is expected to finish around August, with Dr Tan opening up at another location in the interim.
The extension is designed to be a floating structure above the property's back carpark, held up by pillars, with its front made from metal so as to provide clear delineation between the older building and the newer addition.
It will feature a four-part pitched roof with large, six-paned high windows looking out at the garden connecting both the properties which is also set to undergo minor landscaping.
"I wanted to bring a different dynamic to the patient experience and this is the final piece of that puzzle," he said.
"When you walk in it should feel like a hotel but also have that personal touch where you're not passing the doctor and he doesn't speak to you. You should feel welcome.
"It shouldn't feel like a dentist when you walk in."
For Dr Tan, dentists often suffer from their building's feeling clinical and cold as a result of how their profession is more procedural based than something like a doctor's.
"It's a lot of noise, a lot of trays and a lot of flow where we're performing procedures that require cleanliness and a lack of clutter," he said.
"Rather than looking so medical, which kind of pushes you away from wanting to be in there, it should be the other way around; you should want to come in.
"That's why I've tried to make it look cool so that there's a relaxed environment that's open to people."
Originally from Malaysia, Dr Tan arrived in Australia as an international student and was even unable to speak English fluently when he first landed in Adelaide, making his professional ascent somewhat remarkable.
After studying dentistry at university, he moved to Launceston where he's lived ever since, and has raised his two daughters alongside his partner for a number of years.
With how good his life has become, he said, he's been trying to give back through philanthropic efforts but also with a project like this he hopes to have a Launceston legacy of changing the way dentists are perceived.
"I think the human touch can be missing a lot with what we do, and I think the first way to improve that is by being welcoming," Dr Tan said.
"Be welcoming, be kind and then have a place people actually aren't afraid to visit.
"From where I've come from to seeing the life that my children live now, I'm already grateful for the things Australia has given me, and Launceston.
"And I'm hoping that, if I'm not here doing dentistry in the future, that this building and this clinic can be my little piece of giving back; my investment into something important."
