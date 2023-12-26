Glass Supplies employee wins workers compensation after on the job injury

A Glass Supplies employee suffering post-operative pain from an injury sustained on the job has won their bid for additional workers compensation - despite the glass and aluminium window manufacturer claiming the injury had already been fairly compensated for.
In late 2019, the male employee "experienced discomfort" in his groins when leaning against his workbench and was found to have bilateral hernias.
This was treated as a work-related injury, with the worker stating, "It was assumed to be due to work because in his job he has to do occasional heavy lifting".
The worker underwent surgery to repair the hernia.
Post-surgery, the worker said he experienced intermittent pain in his groin, saying it sometimes hindered his ability to "stand straight for around 30 seconds".
The man consulted his GP via a Zoom appointment, who advised a "watch-and-wait approach".
On September 5, 2023, the worker said the pain intensified, leading to another work cover claim and further medical investigations.
An ultrasound scan and a CT scan revealed an incidental umbilical hernia but no recurrent inguinal hernia or other causes.
Dr Dale said the worker was suffering from post-hernia repair pain.
He described the pain as a disease and said that the surgery the worker underwent for his hernias was "likely an important contributor".
In the work cover claim, Dr Leung said the worker was suffering a recurrence of a previously compensable condition.
The worker said he had not suffered a new injury, and his current condition results from the original hernias he suffered and the surgery he underwent for those hernias.
In a recent TASCAT decision, Glass Supplies disputed its liability for the employee's claim to compensation on the basis that the worker was suffering a separate injury, not a consequence of the original hernia injuries.
Lawyers for Glass Supplies argued that the worker's injury should be treated as a new injury under the definition of an "injury".
They also said they believed the worker's condition was not work-related and that the worker had full capacity to work.
TASCAT Deputy President Alison Clues rejected this, saying there is no evidence that the worker suffered a separate and distinct injury at work that caused his partial incapacity.
"The claim made on or about September 7, 2023 is not for a distinct new injury, it is a claim for ongoing symptoms caused by the original injury in 2019, for which a claim for compensation was made by the worker, which was accepted by the employer," Ms Clues said.
"It is clear from Dr Leung's medical certificate that she considered the worker's partial incapacity for work to be a consequence of the original hernia injuries, for which there was an accepted claim. She uses the term "recurrence" in that context."
Ms Clues said a reasonable case did not exist.
The Glass Supplies' claim was dismissed, and the worker was found to be entitled to workers compensation.
