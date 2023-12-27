What were the top 10 moments in state politics over 2023

This year has been the most problematic year for the Liberals with Labor more confident than ever they can return to government whenever an election is called.
Small cracks turn to widening crevices in a government's third term and ministers look weary, resignations become more common and personality conflicts boil over.
This has certainly been the case in state politics for 2023.
An independent investigation of the state's racing industry was announced in March following aired allegations of race-fixing, team driving and animal welfare issues under the oversight of Tasracing and the Office of Racing Integrity.
These fresh allegations were compounded by a few years of complaints about Tasracing's operations and that of ORI.
ORI's director Justin Helmich maintained his role with the racing watchdog while it was under investigation, however, left the position when the independent review of ORI was completed and handed to the government.
Russian Hackers in April released 16,000 Tasmanian education department documents onto the dark web, including the personal information of school children and parents, financial statements and invoices.
The information was accessed when third-party file transfer service GoAnywhere MFT was hacked.
In the days after the hacking was made public, Tasmanian Police Commissioner Donna Adams and Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Jenny Gale wrote to media outlets and the state's opposition parties in an attempt to stifle coverage of the situation, arguing it made the state more vulnerable to cyber attacks.
The three-stage reform of the state's local government sector continued to move at a slow pace throughout 2023, during which time the government put a dagger through a key objective - council amalgamations.
After some months of refusing to rule out forced mergers, Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Local Government Minister Nic Street did so in July.
The Local Government Board released its final report for the long-running review in October which included a blueprint to cut the state's 29 councils to 15 over time.
One of Tasmanian parliament's most tenacious and more experienced members, Cassy O'Connor, surprised many when she announced her resignation from the House of Assembly in July.
Ms O'Connor said it was her intention to run in the upper house election for Hobart in 2024, which she formally announced later in the year.
She was first elected to parliament in 2008, and following the 2010 election, was one of two Greens members to sit in cabinet under an arrangement with the Labor government at the time.
The federal government in April pledged $240 million towards the proposed Macquarie Point redevelopment, which includes the proposed $715 million for a waterfront stadium.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not mention the stadium in this announcement which has been vehemently opposed by the state parliamentary wing of the Labor party, choosing instead to talk about the housing and transport infrastructure components of the redevelopment.
Five days after the announcement, former AFL chief executive flew into the state to announce that Tasmania would finally be granted licences for teams in the AFL and AFLW.
A special sitting of both houses of parliament was convened in December to debate a motion which called on the Tasmanian governor to suspend a Supreme Court judge.
But the motion to suspend Justice Gregory Geason was never debated as Attorney-General Guy Barnett never moved it as he has foreshadowed he would.
Mr Barnett said this was after Justice Geason had given parliamentarians an undertaking that he would not sit on any court matter or exercise any powers of a judge until family violence and emotional abuse charges against him in the Magistrates Court were resolved.
Labor crossbencher David O'Byrne was sensationally snubbed for party pre-selection for the next state election by a special committee formed to select candidates while the Tasmanian arm of the party is under national administration.
After Mr O'Byrne did not make the cut for Franklin, he said he would take time to decide his political future.
Since the House of Assembly will be made up of 35 members after the next election, Mr O'Byrne will likely get the numbers on his own to achieve a quota for election.
The Commission of Inquiry into government responses to allegations of child sexual abuse in Tasmanian schools, hospitals, and out-of-home and youth justice settings held its final hearings in early 2023 and released its final report in September.
Commissioners lamented in the final report that state lawyers had presented them with various interpretations of sections 18 and 19 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, and as such, had prevented them from making adverse findings against 21 public servants during the course of their work.
Under political pressure, the government agreed to a number of reviews into the operation of the Commission of Inquiry and the conduct of the individuals for which lawyers had acted for.
Former attorney-general Elise Archer in late September was asked by Premier Jeremy Rockliff to resign from cabinet after he was made aware of a text message she had sent to staff that was dismissive of victim-survivors of child sexual abuse.
Ms Archer resigned from the Liberal Party that day as well and contemplated sitting in parliament on the crossbench.
This led Mr Rockliff to issue an ultimatum to his former colleague: either resign, declare a position with a promise of confidence in the government or an early election will be called.
The decision by former government backbenchers John Tucker and Lara Alexander to move to the crossbench in 2023 and send the Liberals into minority government was one of Tasmania's biggest political news stories of the year.
The move in May continued to play havoc for the government for the rest of the year and will continue to do so until an election is called.
The conservative MPs claimed to have been dissatisfied with the government's direction and lack of transparency over issues like the proposed Macquarie Point stadium and Marinus Link project.
