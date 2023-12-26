The Examiner
McDonald's drive-thru worker wins compo claim for neck sprain

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated December 26 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
The franchisee of Burnie McDonald's will need to pay compensation to a drive-thru employee who said the stress of the job caused a neck sprain.
A drive-thru worker at a Tasmanian McDonald's outlet who says the stress of the job contributed to neck spasms has won a workers compensation battle against its franchisee.

Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

