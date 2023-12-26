Rethinking Boxing Day sales: The changing face of Tasmanian retail

According to retail experts and local stores, Tasmanians are adopting new attitudes regarding the post-Christmas sales period.
New consumer research conducted on behalf of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) shows the thrill of bargain shopping is no longer the strongest draw.
The study found while almost one in two people, or 49 per cent of Australians, are expected to spend this Boxing Day, people are planning to spend less.
CBA personal finance expert Jess Irvine said cost-of-living pressures were driving a significant change in shopping behaviour among Australians.
"Aussies are becoming much more price sensitive and responding to the higher cost of living by looking for discounts and deals," Ms Irvine said.
"Aussie household budgets are being squeezed on multiple fronts, so it is not surprising that individual shoppers are tightening their belts."
However, it is not only shoppers who are approaching sales events differently.
Discounts can come at an enormous cost for small business owners; they can erode profit margins, lead to increased waste, and impact supply chains.
In response, a growing number of small businesses are opting out of frenzied sale periods, which are usually dictated by major retailers, to protect profit margins and embrace a more sustainable approach to business.
Quixotic Books owner Toby Wools-Cobb said while he is open on Boxing Day and hoping to benefit from increased foot traffic, he is avoiding the churn and burn of sales cycles.
"As a tiny business, I'm not really able to offer the big sales that larger businesses can do this time of year," he said.
"But I hope to take advantage of the increased foot traffic, and it's good to see people out and about still.
"I do try to do some sales during the year, but we're not quite able to offer the big sales yet."
Named after the Spanish epic Don Quixote, Quixotic Books isn't just doing sales differently.
"I have an extremely idealistic quest to own and operate a bookshop different from any other in Australia," he said.
"I've set out to capture the best part about second-hand bookshops while keeping current with contemporary tastes.
"I also specialise in finding books you cannot find, kind of like a detective for books. Whether it's an out-of-print, niche title, or a book you half-remember, I can find it for you."
Mr Wools-Cobb said the store's name, pronounced "kwik-sotic," follows the English phonics rules even though the meaning is descended from a Spanish name.
"I've had many people question how you say it; one person even called up one day to 'settle a bet'," he said.
"Quixotic' is an anglicised word, or adjective describing characteristics of a person similar- to Don Quixote, the character in Cervantes' book.
"Don Quixote is overly optimistic, idealistic, unrealistic, impractical, foolish, and dreamlike, which I suppose opening up a brick-and-mortar store in this economy is."
