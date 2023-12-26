The state government is not fooling us with LGH change

I went to collect some of my medications (24/12/2023) from the pharmacy at the LGH and noticed there is now a change to the Emergency Department; yes, it has enormous doors for the Ambo's to get in and out, so you cannot see how many ambulances are inside and backed up, sorry Mr Barnett, this doesn't fool the public, every time the doors open we can see what is going on. The state government are treating patients, Ambo's and Emergency Staff as if we are all stupid. It is no good burying your head in the sand; this doesn't wash. I, and many of the staff at the LGH, can tell you the problem: there are too many chiefs and not enough Indians. What qualifies you to be in charge of the health department anyway, Mr Barnett?
Richard Cooke, Invermay
Well done to Vinnies for dishing out meals for Launceston's less fortunate on Christmas Day.
Damian Griffin, Launceston
What I expected from Bridget Archer (Bridget Archer: 'It's dangerous to politically weaponise everything', Examiner December 24) was to represent the side of politics she identified as when I voted for her. The photo of her riding side saddle with the Labor Prime Minister, who I think is the worst PM we've ever had, during the Voice debacle clearly showed she is a loose cannon with regards to the Liberals. She is clearly not a team player and has shown she is not trustworthy enough to represent the people of Bass whom she claims to represent. I am not impressed so far.
Michael Gibbons, Launceston
What an excellent article from the Examiner. (Bridget Archer: 'It's dangerous to politically weaponise everything', Examiner December 24). It read like a conversation, and hard questions were asked about why Ms Archer seems more progressive than conservative. I was satisfied with her answers. I am sure if she ran as an Independent, she'd win the seat of Bass because, as sensible as she appears to be, I still can't vote for her. After all, a vote for Bridget was a vote for the worst prime minister we've ever had, Scott Morrison, and it will be a vote for Peter Dutton.
Stephen Crosby, Kings Meadows
AS THE number of cars increases on Tasmanian roads and streets, beware of the ubiquitous Pharaohs in their contemporary cross-cultural chariots of fire, often named Toot-In-Car-Men!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
There are specific political issues on which the preference of the major political parties differs from the good of the nation or the state. The establishment and breadth of powers of anti-corruption bodies is one example. The parties forever fight and deflect the idea, though the populace overwhelmingly want them.
Another example is first past the post, single-member electorates versus multi-member electorates, in which minor parties and independents have a chance of election, and proportional representation is more likely.
The major parties prefer, as does Dick James (The Examiner, December 17), that every electorate votes in, with 51% of the vote, one Labor or Liberal middle-aged white male. Then we can be more and more like the US with its winner-take-all, extreme adversarial two-party system. How is that going for them?
This is why people like Dick James take potshots at the Hare-Clark system - probably the most democratic electoral system in the world.
Gary Bakker, Upper Rosevears
