The state government is not fooling us with LGH change

I went to collect some of my medications (24/12/2023) from the pharmacy at the LGH and noticed there is now a change to the Emergency Department; yes, it has enormous doors for the Ambo's to get in and out, so you cannot see how many ambulances are inside and backed up, sorry Mr Barnett, this doesn't fool the public, every time the doors open we can see what is going on. The state government are treating patients, Ambo's and Emergency Staff as if we are all stupid. It is no good burying your head in the sand; this doesn't wash. I, and many of the staff at the LGH, can tell you the problem: there are too many chiefs and not enough Indians. What qualifies you to be in charge of the health department anyway, Mr Barnett?