Tasmanian historian awarded country's highest humanities honour

December 26 2023 - 12:00pm
Award-winning Tasmanian historian Alison Alexander has been selected as a fellow to the Australian Academy of Humanities. Picture supplied
An award-winning Tasmanian historian has been selected to receive one of the country's highest humanities honours for her extensive work documenting the state's history.

