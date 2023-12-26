Tasmanian historian awarded country's highest humanities honour

An award-winning Tasmanian historian has been selected to receive one of the country's highest humanities honours for her extensive work documenting the state's history.
The Australian Academy of the Humanities has elected Dr Alison Alexander to its prestigious list of Honorary Fellows for contributions to "the cultural and social tapestry of Australia."
Dr Alexander has published more than 36 books - a mix of historical narratives on locations, like her work Glenorchy 1964-1998, or accounts of the lives of Tasmanian figures like her novel The Ambitions of Jane Franklin.
The Australian Academy of Humanities is an independent, not-for-profit organisation with a Fellowship of over 700 humanities leaders,established as one of five Learned Academies to encourage excellence and provide expertise and advice at public, institutional and government levels.
Dr Alexander's election to the Australian Academy of Humanities is the highest acknowledgement for outstanding contributions to the humanities in Australia.
"I'm thrilled to be elected a fellow," Dr Alexander said.
"It's wonderful to have the recognition, especially as a largely independent scholar.
"Tasmanian history is such a rich field and I've greatly enjoyed researching so many different aspects of it. It's rewarding to have this appreciated."
Dr Alexander previously won the Dick and Joan Green Family Award for Tasmanian History for her book The Waking Dream of Art: Patricia Giles, Painter.
She has also written novels on painter and environmentalist Max Angus, Australian entrepreneur Charles Davis, and her most recent publication, Tasmania v. British Empire takes on the historical narrative of the state's battle to end convict transportation.
As a fellow at the Academy of Humanities, Dr Alexander joins the company of 40 others inducted in late November, including the likes of human rights advocate Professor Megan Davis, Chancellor Tom Calma AO, and acclaimed Archibald-winning artist Ben Quilty.
"Our new fellows represent remarkable achievement across the breadth of the humanities," said Inga Davis, the academy's executive director.
"Their contributions cannot be overstated."
