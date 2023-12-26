The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Boxing Day sales figures high, but people still doing it tough

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
December 27 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boxing Day sales figures high, but people still doing it tough
Boxing Day sales figures high, but people still doing it tough

The Boxing Day sales by any metric seemed successful this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.