Boxing Day sales figures high, but people still doing it tough

The Boxing Day sales by any metric seemed successful this year.
Despite a cost of living crisis, The Australian Retailers Association estimated Australians spent more than $24 billion on Boxing Day.
That is about $400 million more than last year's designated sales period from December 26 to January 15.
Some predicted numbers would be down thanks to a surge in the somewhat American tradition of Black Friday sales.
But in terms of the money spent, the Boxing Day sales reign supreme.
Inflation is still running at just under 5 per cent. High-interest rates translate into high mortgage payments. Many predicated Aussies would hold onto their money this year, but that did not happen.
According to the NAB's latest retail spending insights data, six in 10 Australians were reining in spending this Christmas due to a rising cost of living.
The retail figures tell a different story.
However, many significant discounts on Boxing Day won't be on the most crucial costs list for those doing it tough - that would be groceries, rent or mortgage.
And that means that there will be many people who feel left out of the frantic spending spree.
A recent study by the Australian National University and the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute found that financial and cost-of-living pressures damaged Australians' sense of belonging, pride and social cohesion.
Of course, the government and the Reserve Bank of Australia will be watching our spending over the coming days.
The more we spend and borrow to spend, the higher interest rates will have to go to bring inflation back down.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says there will be "better times ahead" in 2024 while he paid tribute to flood victims in far north Queensland and the nation's emergency service personnel in his end-of-year Christmas message. Let's hope he is right.
So, let's be grateful for all that we already have; we all deserve a break and maybe a splurge in sales after a tough year, but let's also pause to consider what we can do to support those less fortunate. Boxing Day sales are not the best time of year for some people.
