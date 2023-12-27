The wisdom of moderation: Dementia risk less by drinking in moderation

I became interested in the impact of alcohol consumption on health in the early nineties when we started to hear reports that moderate alcohol consumption reduced the risk of ischaemic heart disease (IHD), but the mechanism was not clear.
At that time, I had just started participating in an epidemiological study of 1896 men and women looking at risk factors of IHD. At first, I looked at the relationship between alcohol consumption, blood lipids and the hormone insulin, which is secreted from the pancreas and regulates blood sugar.
A U-shaped relation was found between alcohol consumption and insulin. People who drank in moderation had lower insulin but drinking heavily led to higher insulin. This suggests that drinking in moderation leads to a reduction in insulin secretion and therefore improves insulin sensitivity, which might explain the reduction in the risk of IHD.
However, drinking heavily makes insulin inefficient, leading to increasing its secretion and insulin resistance (Metabolic) syndrome, which increases the risk of type 2 Diabetes and heart disease. Drinking was also found to increase the good high- density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol which protects against IHD.
When the study was published, it attracted a lot of media interest. The study was one of the few studies that published data on risk factors of IHD in women because most research at that time mainly involved middle-aged men.
Moreover, recent studies have also shown that drinking in moderation reduces the risk of all causes of dementia including Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia, whereas sustained heavy drinking leads to a higher risk of dementia. risk of dementia.
However, the definition of what constitutes moderate drinking is more complex and varies according to individuals. Moderate drinking (1 to 2 drinks for women and 2 to 3 drinks for men a day) can be beneficial but we must weigh the risks and benefits.
Heavy drinking has an impact on friendships, relatives and work and contributes to antisocial behaviour, violence, addiction, anxiety, depression, suicide and traffic accidents. It can also take its toll on the body leading to scarring of the liver (cirrhosis), increased blood pressure, damaged heart muscles (cardiomyopathy), increased brain shrinkage (atrophy) and dementia, and has been linked to several cancers.
The idea of living in moderation can be traced back to Ancient Greece. Aristotle considered moderation as a moral virtue and professed that "good life and longevity" could be balanced through moderation in all aspects of life including eating and drinking, but it can damage your health if you indulge imprudently and to excess.
In essence, the timeless wisdom of: everything in moderation; emerges as a guiding principle, reminding us that a balanced and measured approach to life is not only a path to well-being but a key to unlocking the secrets of a fulfilling and enduring life.
Professor George Razay
