The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Home-state entries dominate field for Launceston to Hobart yacht race

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
December 26 2023 - 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big Pup, skippered by Teresa Badrock and Anthony Bezemer of the Mersey Yacht Club, contesting the start of the 2021 Launceston to Hobart yacht race. Picture by Paul Scambler
Big Pup, skippered by Teresa Badrock and Anthony Bezemer of the Mersey Yacht Club, contesting the start of the 2021 Launceston to Hobart yacht race. Picture by Paul Scambler

The crew of Patrick Clarke's Yolla is all that stands in the way of a home-state victory in the 17th running of the Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help