Home-state entries dominate field for Launceston to Hobart yacht race

The crew of Patrick Clarke's Yolla is all that stands in the way of a home-state victory in the 17th running of the Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race.
The Victorian entry is the only non-Tasmanian crew among the 21 boats entered for the annual 285-nautical-mile dash down the state.
The entry list promises the full spectrum of race experience with traditional favourite Fork in the Road plus last year's winners Sundowner (overall, IRC and ORC) and Big Pup (PHS) heading the seasoned campaigners taking on a host of youngsters.
The L2H is the only offshore race in Australia that accepts entries with crew under 18 years old enabling Ross Clippingdale, 17 (aboard Mako), Chloe, 17, and Damon, 16, White (both Sassy), Ben Coad, 16 (The Dog House) and 15-year-olds Craig Leto (The Dog House) and Fletcher Lumb (Wings Three) to get a taste of the action.
The crew must demonstrate offshore experience, have completed a safety and sea survival course and wear a lifejacket and PLB at all times to meet the requirements.
For the first time in 17 years the event also has an all-girl team with Orla Gray taking control of Lawless, representing the Derwent Sailing Squadron. .
The race begins from Inspection Head at Beauty Point at 11.30am on Wednesday and is expected to finish in Hobart on December 29.
Race website is: https://l2h-dssinc.org.au
