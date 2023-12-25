Home-state entries dominate field for Launceston to Hobart yacht race

The L2H is the only offshore race in Australia that accepts entries with crew under 18 years old enabling Ross Clippingdale, 17 (aboard Mako), Chloe, 17, and Damon, 16, White (both Sassy), Ben Coad, 16 (The Dog House) and 15-year-olds Craig Leto (The Dog House) and Fletcher Lumb (Wings Three) to get a taste of the action.

