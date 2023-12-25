Community Christmas lunch gives back at Door of Hope

About 500 meals were served at this year's City of Launceston Community Christmas lunch in what was the annual event's largest outing since the COVID pandemic.
The Christmas Day luncheon was "brimming with community spirit" as volunteers dished up delicious meals at Door of Hope to support those struggling in the city and those looking to spread Christmas joy.
The lunch featured a Christmas buffet of three meats, veg and sweets, with food supplied by IGA, and volunteers from organisations like St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania, Launceston City Mission, The Launceston Benevolent Society, CatholicCare and The Salvation Army.
"I think we're really fortunate to be able to give back like this on Christmas Day," said Kevin Preen, a volunteer who coordinated the food service at the lunch.
"We get to see people come into a place and be well-fed, be happy. They come from all walks of life and whether they're homeless or just want to enjoy a community Christmas, they're here to be together with people.
"What's not to love about that?"
Mr Preen also extended his thanks to the organisations which donated their time and resources to the day, particularly Drysdale Restaurant, which donated its kitchen to be used for cooking the meals in lieu of the kitchens at the Albert Hall which is undergoing renovation.
The event was founded to allow families and individuals the opportunity to connect, provide encouragement and build community over lunch on Christmas Day.
"This combined community initiative, now operating over many years, brings joy and blessing to so many in our community who enjoy the meal, presents and festivities," City Mission chief operating officer Stephen Brown said.
Entertainment was provided by emcee Mayor of Launceston Matthew Garwood, who sang some Christmas songs along with other musicians, while children were entertained by plenty of activities and a special visit from Santa.
Alongside the roughly 400 meals served at Door of Hope an additional 100 take away lunch packs were distributed to the Launceston homeless community.
Launceston Benevolent Society manager Kate Ross said the lunch is "something more than sustenance."
"It's an invitation to friendship, and improves mental health," Ms Ross said.
"In these moments of togetherness, we unwrap the gift of connection, ensuring no one feels alone during the festive season."
