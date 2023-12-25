Vinnies dishes out meals for Launceston's less fortunate on Christmas Day

St Vincent de Paul's Society volunteers donated their time on Christmas day by giving out close to 50 meals to "anyone and everyone in need".
From a small van parked on the Charles Street side of Civic Square, five volunteers handed out free hot and cold meals of chicken, vegetables and chips alongside dessert at lunchtime on Monday, December 25.
Vinnies volunteer Peter Griffin said the meals were being distributed to those who wouldn't normally have a meal like this on Christmas because they may be struggling.
"We don't care where they're coming from or what their situation is; we just want to feed them," Mr Griffin said.
"It doesn't make a difference to us, we're just here to help and make sure no one goes hungry."
The Vinnies van is part of the IGA Launceston City Community Christmas Lunch, an annual Christmas day event hosting St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania, Launceston City Mission, The Launceston Benevolent Society, CatholicCare and The Salvation Army.
This is the second year Vinnies has distributed food through the Christmas Day service, which was designed to be for those looking for more discretion in getting their meal compared with the larger lunch event at Door of Hope.
Leftover food from the van will be taken to City Mission's Orana House, a crisis accommodation space for young men.
Mr Griffin said this year the focus was on providing not just a meal but a family atmosphere alongside the food.
"We're hoping we've given some of the people needing this today a place to feel at home," he said.
"We all deserve that at Christmas."
