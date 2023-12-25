'It's all just sinking in': Young families welcome new arrivals over Christmas

Christmas came early for several young mothers at the Launceston General Hospital, with six bundles of joy welcomed into the world on Christmas Eve and another born on Christmas Day.
This is something of a rarity, as Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day are among the least common birthdays in Australia according to census data.
Oliver William Lyons was born to first-time parents Georgia Stone and Alex Lyons at 7.37am on Christmas Eve, weighing 2730 grams.
Ms Stone said Oliver's arrival was a surprise, but made for a very special Christmas.
"We weren't really expecting it," she said.
"It's all just sinking in."
The name Oliver "just popped into" Mr Lyons' head, who said he was very excited to bring his son home later on Christmas Day.
They shared a ward with another pair of first-time parents, Jelaina Bowden and Brett Payne.
The couple welcomed their son Arlen Joshua James Payne into the world at 2.28am on December 24, weighing 2552 grams.
His mother said the newborn - who arrived a little earlier than planned - had impeccable timing.
"He had the timing down that's for sure," Ms Bowden said.
"He came on my very first day of maternity leave - I literally finished work on Friday and he came on Saturday night."
Mr Payne said he was eager to raise his son.
"I'm very excited just to touch him and take him on little adventures," Mr Payne said.
The couple had some difficulty picking a name, but settled on Arlen as it seemed to fit their newborn son.
"For some reason boys' names were really tricky," Ms Bowden said.
"It seemed like we came across a lot more girls' names, and then Arlen just jumped out."
