Driver to face court as police slam 'risky' Christmas Eve boat towing stunt

Police have slammed a driver's Christmas Eve stunt after he towed a boat with two young passengers along a highway in Tasmania's south.
The 46-year-old man, who was found to have a suspended licence, was picked up by police on the Arthur Highway about 1.30pm on December 24.
Police said a member of the public reported seeing the two youths in the boat as the driver towed it away from a boat ramp at Eaglehawk Neck.
The man then drove along the Arthur Highway, which has a 100kmh speed limit, before being stopped by police near Murdunna.
In a statement, Tasmania Police branded the behaviour "disappointing" and said the Carlton man would be summonsed to appear in court on multiple traffic offences.
"It is disappointing to see a driver taking such a risk at such a busy time of the year on our roads," the statement said.
