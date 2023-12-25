The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Driver to face court as police slam 'risky' Christmas Eve boat towing stunt

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say a man with a suspended licence towed a boat containing two youths along a highway. File picture
Police say a man with a suspended licence towed a boat containing two youths along a highway. File picture

Police have slammed a driver's Christmas Eve stunt after he towed a boat with two young passengers along a highway in Tasmania's south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.