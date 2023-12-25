Firefighters suspect arson after fire rips through Prospect Vale home

Firefighters from Launceston and Prospect had an early start on Christmas day, battling a blaze they believe was deliberately started at a home south of Launceston.
Investigators say the fire at Carlwood Place, Prospect Vale, which was reported at 6.24am on December 25, caused more than $100,000 in damage.
Three crews - two from Launceston and one from Prospect - found smoke billowing from the roof of a unit when they arrived.
Nobody was inside the unit at the time, and no other properties were damaged in the blaze according to a Tasmania Fire Service media statement.
A TFS spokeswoman said the fire was brought under control shortly after crews arrived, and the scene was handed over to investigators.
Investigations at the scene finished shortly before 8am.
The spokeswoman said investigators deemed the fire deliberately lit, and the blaze caused about $180,000 in damage to the unit.
Tasmania Police said investigations were ongoing, and urged anybody with information to contact police on 131 444 or make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
