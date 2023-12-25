The Interchange: Doomed BBL showed a glimpse of what it should be

When Mitchell Starc was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a record $4.42 million (AUD) at the Indian Premier League auction last week, I felt a familiar pang of disappointment and frustration.
Obviously not for the left-arm quick, who has been handsomely remunerated following an eight-year hiatus from the world's best domestic Twenty20 competition, earning around $13,000 per delivery.
But for the BBL, a competition fast becoming the Washington Wizards' Michael Jordan of franchise cricket.
In recent years, Pat Cummins (twice), Cameron Green and now Starc have broken the record fee for an auctioned player at the IPL.
David Warner (6397) is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition's history and is easily the highest of any international player - South Africa's AB De Villiers is more than a thousand runs behind.
We will likely only see one of these four players compete in the BBL this summer.
Definitely not Green anyway, after he decided to forego a contract altogether to work on his red-ball game.
Watching the Hobart Hurricanes play the Melbourne Renegades, I was reminded that the idea of a host country having its best players available for their own competition being a prerequisite for success is not one that I alone believe in.
Making his BBL commentary debut, Pakistani great Wasim Akram said: "Simply the leagues that are doing very well, say the IPL is the number one league ... it's because they don't have cricket in-between their leagues, their national players play for their teams. That's what the secret is."
Cue an immaculately-timed wicket for the Renegades, allowing co-commentators Mark Howard and Isa Guha to pretend as though Akram hadn't said a word after they had relentlessly promoted the concept of Boxing Day Test and BBL double-headers for the next week.
A Test that Green will likely not feature in by the way.
While Akram's point is as on the money as saying Warner isn't best mates with Mitchell Johnson, the issue is not an easy solve.
Because public interest in Australian cricket has a very specific window and Cricket Australia needs to fit in an entire summer schedule within it means international matches are bound to clash with the BBL.
Fortunately there is a way around this solution, one that the BBL had been using for the first half of its existence, i.e its 90s Chicago Bulls' Jordan era.
Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Jos Buttler, Jacques Kallis, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum and Kevin Pietersen.
That is only some of the firepower that the BBL used to attract from overseas, with the Perth Scorchers ahead of their time in signing imports no one had ever heard of before (Alfonso Thomas and Yasir Arafat anyone?).
But the globalisation of privatised T20 leagues and their sheer volume compared to those times has dwarfed the BBL's magnetism.
Australia can no longer rely on being itself to attract big names and the ever-encroaching presence of the UAE's International League T20 and South Africa's SA20, leagues which have a majority of teams with Indian private ownership, are offering far more money for often less matches.
CA finally reacted to the BBL's downward trend by shortening games played from 14 per team to eight and last season they introduced a draft in which players could nominate to play for a reduced amount of games instead of committing to a full season.
We saw initial benefits with the likes of Faf du Plessis (Scorchers) making short but exciting stints that may not have happened otherwise, while this year his former Proteas' teammate Quinton de Kock has joined the Renegades for nearly all the season (he missed the first game playing in the ILT20).
At last.
And more than his potential for excitement a drawcard for bigger crowds, de Kock showed what he could do in Hobart on Saturday night.
Bellerive Oval caught a glimpse of what the seemingly-doomed BBL should be.
Enjoying the pace of tear-away quick Riley Meredith, de Kock hit three fours and three sixes en route to 38 off 22 balls in a style that felt more exciting than other 38 off 22s.
He hit a six that went far enough it may as well have landed in the Derwent.
While it was over all too quick, the nostalgia which paired with the 7.4 overs that the 'keeper-batter was at the crease was enough for me to come to a decisive conclusion.
The Renegades might not win a game this year (they haven't in their first three tries), but they are the team I want to watch.
In a league full of import and domestic players not quite good enough to play international cricket, de Kock stands out as a symbol of what the BBL used to be, and what it should be.
