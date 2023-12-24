Fergusson Family Trust wishes a Merry Christmas to Empty Stocking Appeal

A Launceston family's major donation has helped The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal reach the halfway mark of its $90,000 goal.
The Robert Fergusson Family Trust Foundation has contributed $8,000 dollars towards the annual charity drive which helps the city's less fortunate.
The funds from the appeal are evenly split between Launceston Benevolent Society, City Mission, the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul, with the fundraiser running until December 31 with an aim of raising $90,000.
Foundation director Mary Fergusson, whose late husband is the namesake for the foundation, said the trust has a more than three-decade history of donating to The Examiner's two major appeals.
"I know that there are a lot of people who are suffering with things like being unable to pay rent, afford medication, utility bills, all sorts of things like that," Mrs Fergusson said.
"Being able to support the disadvantaged in our community through both these appeals is excellent."
Mrs Fergusson's husband's plumbing and electrical business operated in Tasmania for close to 70 years before selling in 2007.
"I think my husband and his father would be very proud that we are continuing along the lines that they established many years ago," she said.
"I would encourage anyone to contribute to this worthy cause."
The Empty Stocking Appeal has so far raised roughly $45,000 of its $90,000 target following recent contributions from the W.D. Booth Charitable Trust, Freemasons, the Saint Kilda Supporters Group, Bunnings North Launceston and many anonymous donors.
Donations can be made at participating newsagents; via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887); BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3); or at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.