The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Fergusson Family Trust wishes a Merry Christmas to Empty Stocking Appeal

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated December 25 2023 - 9:00am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Fergusson Family Trust director Mary Fergusson. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Robert Fergusson Family Trust director Mary Fergusson. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A Launceston family's major donation has helped The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal reach the halfway mark of its $90,000 goal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.