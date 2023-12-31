It's a dog-damn Christmas miracle as a family pet survives a house fire

When the Roberts family home caught fire at South Launceston a week before Christmas, Shirallee Roberts rushed home in a panic to save the family dog.
Nellie, the family's two-year-old beagle cross, had been inside, but when Mrs Roberts arrived just past midday most of the home had suffered significant damage and was billowing smoke and flames.
Firefighters attending said they had found no Nellie, nor a body.
Neighbours scouted the area, Facebook posts were made, and by 6pm that night with the fire contained and an investigation into its cause beginning, Ms Roberts was starting to give up hope.
"I was praying that she would be alright because your animals are your family," Ms Roberts said.
"I couldn't help but think about the worst-case scenario."
Then the firefighters heard something in the centre of the house - it was "a Christmas miracle".
The dog had, in fear, dug herself into the living room couch, which acted as protection from the flames and saved her life.
The firefighters asked Ms Roberts to come inside to call the pup out from her hiding space. The beagle crept out and began wagging her tail before walking out across the debris to jump into her owner's arms.
At a veterinary checkup soon after, Nellie was given a clean bill of health.
"She was completely unscathed," Ms Roberts said.
"The firefighters said this kind of thing doesn't happen; there was no way Nellie should have walked out of that house."
The Roberts have since been supported by charity fundraising efforts by Glen Dhu Primary School - which raised $2250 for the family through student donations - but Mrs Roberts said the most important thing was that they were together.
"It makes you realise that good things do happen, even with something negative like losing our home, we still have Nellie," she said.
"Our family is so grateful and thankful at the show of love and support. We can't help but focus on the positives."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.