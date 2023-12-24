Post-COVID rebound for tourism continues, but spending figures soften slightly

Tourism figures show visitors to the state continue to spend big and stay longer, however things are changing as cost of living pressures mount.
The latest batch of statistics released by Tourism Tasmania, which cover the 12 months to September 2023, show the tourism industry is performing beyond the benchmarks set before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Over the latest period, visitors spent $3.642 billion in Tasmania compared to $2.787 billion in 2022 and about $2.5 billion in 2019.
However, visitors from interstate have gradually been spending less since the middle of 2022 while their visitor numbers have remained more constant.
A report by Tourism Tasmania suggests this may be the result of middle-income visitors being hit with cost of living pressures - higher interest rates, high inflation and low wage growth.
The majority of visitors - 54 per cent - are staying in Tasmania for more than seven nights, a considerable increase over the 2019 figure of 46 per cent.
The average length of stay dropped between 2022 and 2023, dipping from 10 nights to 9.8 nights.
There have been upticks in visitors the North and the East Coast.
414,000 people visited the East Coast over that time period, up by about 120,000 compared to the same period in 2022.
This is also 17 per cent higher than the same period in 2019.
A total of 661,600 people visited Northern Tasmania, 25 per cent higher than in 2022 but slightly lower than the number of people who visited the region in 2019.
International tourism numbers are still lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic, sitting at 63 per cent of the 2019 figure however this increased over the 2022 result.
This is reflective of a broader trend, as the number of international visitors to Australia is also lower than the pre-pandemic total - in this case it sits about 70 per cent of the number recorded in 2019.
The top points of origin for these visitors came were the US, the UK, Singapore, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong and Canada - the first six of these identified as priority markets for Tourism Tasmania.
Premier and Tourism Minister Jeremy Rockliff said this showed "Tasmania has what the world wants", and long-term plans to grow visitor numbers were working.
"Our 2030 Visitor Economy Strategy outlines our government's long-term plan for our visitor economy, including harnessing what is special about Tasmania," Mr Rockliff said.
"Tourism Tasmania's Come Down For Air campaign continues to entice mainland travellers to the state and generate interest in Tasmania as a travel destination in international markets."
