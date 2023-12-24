The Examiner
Home/News/Business

Post-COVID rebound for tourism continues, but spending figures soften slightly

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
December 24 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Destinations on Tasmania's East Coast were a big drawcard for tourists in 2023. Picture by Lucy Stone
Destinations on Tasmania's East Coast were a big drawcard for tourists in 2023. Picture by Lucy Stone

Tourism figures show visitors to the state continue to spend big and stay longer, however things are changing as cost of living pressures mount.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.