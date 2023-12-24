Is danger lurking in your stocking? Be aware of the risks button batteries pose

Christmas is an exciting time for children as they unwrap all manner of toys, some of them with batteries included and some without.
However, Tasmanian health authorities have issued a warning that danger may be lurking in your stockings, in the form of button batteries.
Director of public health Mark Veitch said button batteries can pose a severe risk, especially for young children who are more likely to place small objects in their mouth.
This danger persists after Christmas, as about 20 Australian children per week are hospitalised after swallowing button batteries.
"If swallowed, button batteries can lodge in a child's oesophagus and lead to very serious health outcomes, including death, so it's very important to be aware of the risks and to prevent harm," Dr Veitch said.
"I'm urging Tasmanians to stay safe this Christmas, and make sure button batteries are out of reach of small children's hands."
The safest option, according to the Department of Health, is to keep anything with a button battery out of young children's hands.
This includes remote controls, watches, calculators, toys from overseas, and any toys sold in Australia before June 2022.
Toys sold in Australia after that date must have secure battery compartments.
Any old button batteries should be wrapped in clear sticky tape, and stored in a glass jar out of reach of children before they can be disposed of at a battery recycling point.
If a child swallows a button battery it can be as little as two hours before it burns through the oesophagus, or food pipe, causing severe internal injuries and possibly death.
A child that has swallowed a button battery can show symptoms including stomach or chest pain, breathing difficulties, drooling or problems swallowing, or vomiting blood or passing dark or bloody stools.
If you think your child has swallowed a button battery - even if they are not showing symptoms - call an ambulance immediately by dialling Triple Zero (000).
You can also visit your nearest emergency department.
Giving the child honey - 10 millilitres, or two teaspoons, every 10 minutes - is also recommended internationally and in Queensland as a first aid measure before surgery.
However, this is not an alternative to seeking professional medical treatment, and that should not be delayed.
If you think your child may have swallowed a button battery, or another poisonous item, call the Poisons Information Centre on 131 126.
