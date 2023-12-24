The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Pole dancing pair become Tassie's first national champions

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica James and Paige Barry at the Goddess Work Pole Studio. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Jessica James and Paige Barry at the Goddess Work Pole Studio. Picture by Phillip Biggs

As Paige Barry and Jessica James watched their fellow competitors warming up ahead of the group section of the Australian Pole Championships in early December, they grew increasingly worried.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.