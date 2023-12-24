Pole dancing pair become Tassie's first national champions

As Paige Barry and Jessica James watched their fellow competitors warming up ahead of the group section of the Australian Pole Championships in early December, they grew increasingly worried.
Not because the other dancers looked better than them - though the modest pair will say otherwise - but because all of their routines were "completely different" to theirs.
"Their sets were similar to each other while ours was nothing like it," Barry said.
"We were starting to get worried and thinking, did we miss a memo? Did the judges change the criteria?
"Then we thought, let's just go out and have some fun on stage then, because it doesn't matter now if we win or not."
And perhaps that mentality pushed the team over the edge, because they're now the first ever Tasmanian pole dancing national champions.
Barry and James claimed the title from a field of six other group state representatives at the December Championship on the Gold Coast.
The Launceston pair previously won the Tasmanian state competition in September, with the placing qualifying them for a chance at nationals - which they grabbed with both hands.
James and Barry have been pole dancing together for roughly seven years - much of it spent training at Launceston local Zoe Capocchi's Goddess Work Pole Studio on Brisbane Street, who the girls were representing.
However, it was the first time the pair had competed at nationals together.
"It's wild to think that we won, because we saw the girls we were going up against and they were incredible," James said.
"We thought when we arrived, we're in for a chance here but then once we saw them performing our mentality changed to: it's just an honour to be here."
But despite early jitters the dancers came out on top at the championships with their three-minute routine which impressed the judges.
"Now it's all about defending our title next year when they come to Tasmania," James said.
