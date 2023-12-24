'Police will be out looking for you': Officers nab second festive season speeder

Police have issued another strong warning to motorists, after a second driver - this time a P-plater - was picked up for excessive speeding.
The male P2 driver was caught by road policing officers driving at 150kmh in a 100kmh zone, with three teenage passengers in the car.
The driver lost his licence on the spot, and was fined more than $1100 for the offence.
Police said the P-plater and his passengers were picked up while Kingston-bound on the Southern Outlet on Saturday, December 23.
A 43-year-old man was given a similar penalty for driving at 151kmh in a 100kmh zone of the Huon Highway the day before.
A police media statement said the behaviour increased the risk of what could have been "total tragedy for families at Christmas time".
"Whenever you're out and about these holidays, remember police are too," the statement said.
"If you're speeding, drink driving, or being unsafe in any way - police will be looking out for you."
Tasmania Police will continue to be out on the roads in large numbers for Operation Safe Arrival, which runs until January 3.
Throughout this period officers will be paying close attention to drivers who engage in the Fatal Five driving behaviours.
These are speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, not wearing a seat belt, distracted driving and driving while tired.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.