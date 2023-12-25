The Examiner
Project of State Significance to saddle state with significant debt

By Letters to the Editor
December 26 2023 - 10:30am
KIND of the Tasmanian Planning Commission recently to invite The Examiner readers to submit comments on projects of State Significance e.g. the Macquarie Point Stadium which is trying extra hard to avoid appearing for what it really is - a looming white elephant tethered to every citizen via a neck rope.

