Project of State Significance to saddle state with significant debt

KIND of the Tasmanian Planning Commission recently to invite The Examiner readers to submit comments on projects of State Significance e.g. the Macquarie Point Stadium which is trying extra hard to avoid appearing for what it really is - a looming white elephant tethered to every citizen via a neck rope.
No contest it will incur significant budget-blowing debt; followed by significant debt long term; disastrously significant debt over time; significant on going crippling maintenance problems; culminating in significant loss of Liberal Party votes next time round.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
I WAS in the LGH and then in rehab from February until September this year due to a knee replacement complications.
I would sincerely thank everyone I met along my journey which was sometimes hard.The treatment I received was always respectful and nothing was too much trouble by the staff.
We are so lucky to have a great hospital in Launceston. I am finally home which I thought would never happen. Thank you all again for your great care.
Patricia Brown, Rocherlea
With the climate emergency worsening, and ocean temperatures rising, species are headed for extinction at an alarming rate and habitat continues to be lost.
Is the best proposition that the federal environment minister Tanya Plibersek can come up with really to remove Tasmanian handfish out of their environment and house them in captivity?
Really? Is this the best decision she can make?
Or is this a desperate attempt to prevent species going extinct "on Tanya's watch" without a care for the broader climate emergency and real reasons we are losing species to extinction, and our losing battle with human-precipitated climate change.
Tanya: stop the self preservation stunts and do something real to protect everybody from climate change.
Colette Harmsen, Tinderbox
LOBSTERS were once called "poor man's chicken" and "cockroaches of the sea".
Indeed, the crustacean was so overpopulated that it once was even used as a fertiliser!
No longer and no wonder.
As it now fetches between $100-140, a kilo, meaning that only the well-to-do, relatively speaking, can now afford to buy it at Christmas.
Lobsters will not form part of my Xmas fare.
I will be eating the "real" chicken.
Michael J Gamble, Belmont VIC
IT IS extremely good news the Northern Midlands Council has approved a huge solar farm in the northern midlands. It will have 677,000 solar panels.
What a magnificent effort and foresight by the owner. This is what we need in Tasmania, good clean renewable energy.
The councillors have given it the tick of approval and go as far as saying it may even drive down energy prices. Well I hope they are right.
But one wonders, if after investing all the money to build such a wonderful power grid, will the owner have to accept the 8 cents per kilowatt feed-in tariff like all the domestic customers, or will he be afforded the opportunity to negotiate his own feed in tariff?
Just a thought. Well I wish him the best of luck on that one and thank you for keeping Tasmania's power grid clean. We need more forward thinking people like you.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
WHY the 'good' Samaritan? As a child I understood the goodness was in the deed.
As an adult witnessing the horrific conflict in Gaza and the murderous Hamas incursion into Israel I am reminded that for two thousand years, in this same part of the world, neighbours have been defining themselves as 'not the other.'
Christ through Luke is reminding us of our common humanity - and still the killing goes on.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
I WOULD like to thank the kind person who handed the bag of batteries in to The Reject Shop, Prospect recently.
There are thoughtful people who do good deeds. Thank you so much.
Lyn Tatnell, Campbell Town
