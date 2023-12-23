NBL legend claims JackJumpers' 'superstar' could make franchise history

Perth Wildcats and NBL future hall of famer Damian Martin believes JackJumper Will Magnay can make history for the Tasmanian franchise at the end of this season.
A six-time champion, six-time best defensive player and a grand final MVP, Martin claimed on SEN WA that Magnay's current form despite limited minutes has him on track for a potential return to the NBA.
"He was super close to getting a contract in the NBA, had a taste of it and got a few minutes when he got called up, and then he came back here and got a few injuries," Martin said.
"He is a superstar and if he can play out the rest of the season like what we saw on the weekend, I have no doubt he's going to be playing at least Summer League in the NBA."
Having previously represented New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020-21 NBA season, 25-year-old Magnay has battled with constant injuries since returning to Australia's premier competition with the Wildcats and the JackJumpers.
The 208-centimetre rim protector would become the first-ever player to make the transition from Tasmania to the NBA, but with the NBL becoming increasingly prominent as a viable route for Australian and international players, the Queensland-born centre would likely not be the last.
Since returning from a foot injury which prevented him from playing in the first part of this season, Magnay has reached his highest level of production while at the league's newest franchise.
Despite playing an average of 16.4 minutes (out of 40), Magnay is up on his career averages in almost every category going into Christmas.
A career 52 per cent shooter, Magnay has a field-goal percentage of 76 this year, while his 7.5 rebounds per game is a three-rebound improvement and his 1.5 blocks improves on his career 1.3 average.
Magnay is still being used in short bursts by coach Scott Roth who is understandably cautious about keeping his player healthy.
For the short term, the Ant Army might be left feeling frustrated at Magnay's lack of court time, but Roth is playing the long game, keeping playoffs in mind and knowing that his centre's availability could be the difference between another impressive post-season run and the franchise's first championship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.