George Town shines with T10 Christmas Bash after strong return from recess

After a year in recess, George Town Cricket Club are hitting boundaries on and off the pitch.
The club hosted a T10 Christmas Bash on Saturday, featuring three mixed teams named after prominent cricketing families - Cooke, Freeman and Baker.
Incorporating a live band as well as Christmas activities for the kids, club president Jack Hill explained the importance of an event like this, not just to the club but the community.
"For the sustainability of any sports club, community engagements are absolutely paramount to sustained success," he said.
"This used to be a footy club versus cricket club and I think the Northern Rangers Soccer Club were involved as well through the Pooley brothers 15 years ago and it was a really big thing on Boxing Day.
"Then it went into a Christmas function similar to this and then it sort of dwindled away and then we saw the demise of the club in a lot of ways with that as well.
"A huge part of it is attracting people who wouldn't normally come to a roster game but might come to something like this and it might spark some interest and involvement in the next rostered match."
Hill credited A-grade and women's captains Sam Cooke and Tyeisha Hinds for their influence on the event - organising several key aspects of it.
In the past five years, the Saints have moved from Cricket North to the Tasmanian Cricket League and have spent a year in recess - returning to the field this season.
Heading into the Christmas break, their women's side is leading the division two Female Boom competition, their A-grade team are in third and while B-grade are sitting lower on the ladder, Hill is pleased with their direction.
"From a playing perspective, the numbers are as strong as I've ever seen here - there's people missing out on Saturdays and Sundays and women as well.
"In B-grade, we are running very much a Colts or a development side which is really exciting, we've got a good mix of older guys and some young ones pushing through."
Hill said much of their success on field has to be credited to the work of coach Steven Freeman.
Freeman, whose son Jarrod represents Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield, has played more than 600 games of cricket across several clubs - offering a massive amount of experience for the Saints.
"It's been an absolute game changer for us with the level of respect he has and the experience," Hill said.
"So much of our player commitment and involvement is because of the respect they have for him and the passion and pride he has in every team.
"He's at every game, whether it be Saturday or Sunday and the females, it's huge role he's taken on and he's doing it absolutely wonderfully."
The club has also had major ground upgrades over the past four years, boasting one of the best surfaces in Northern Tasmania, much like their football club.
