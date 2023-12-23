The Examiner
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

George Town shines with T10 Christmas Bash after strong return from recess

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 23 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a year in recess, George Town Cricket Club are hitting boundaries on and off the pitch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.