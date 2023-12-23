Christmas present for motorists as Midland Highway getting up to speed

Travellers have been given an early Christmas present, with speed limits along the Midland Highway lifted.
A two kilometre stretch south of Oatlands has been completed, meaning the speed limit will return to 110kmh.
This brings the total length of completed roadworks to 22 kilometres, and Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said work on the 10-year highway upgrade was nearing completion.
The infrastructure minister said there were other holiday treats in store, with temporary increases to speed limits in areas where works had paused for the festive season - something that would reduce delays.
"With work progressing well, we have also reached a stage in several areas where it is now safe to lift speed limits when no work is taking place," Mr Ferguson said.
"We ask everyone to stay safe during the holiday period by keeping to posted speed limits and following the signs when you travel through roadworks."
The speed limit along a 2.6 kilometre stretch of the highway near Ross will be increased to 80kmh over the Christmas break.
Works on this part of the road are expected to be completed by the end of January 2024 when safety barriers are installed.
The same will happen for a 3.4 kilometre stretch at the southern part of Oatlands, and a 6 kilometre segment north of Conara Junction.
Parts of the highway, near Interlaken Road and Conara Junction, will remain at 60kmh due to hazards.
