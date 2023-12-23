Newstead VET award winners are 'hardworking success stories'

Three students from Newstead College have received state-level honours for their "extraordinary commitment to learning" in their vocational education and training courses.
Narges Moradi, Briele Robertson and Michala Soros won the Outstanding Achievement in VET award for 2023 for their respective work ethics in attaining vocational certificates.
The TASC Outstanding Achievement Awards celebrate the academic and vocational education and training results of young Tasmanians with successful recipients demonstrating the varied skills and interests gained through their VET course.
Newstead College teacher Sharon Turner, who nominated the three students, said the VET award winners' achievements were "truly exceptional".
"I'm very proud of what they've all achieved because of their commitment," Ms Turner said.
"The skills that these students learn during their courses are things they'll take with them for the rest of their lives, and with the work ethic they have I know they'll be successful."
One of the students, Narges Moradi - who was awarded her Outstanding Achievement for completing a Certificate II in Retail Cosmetics - arrived in Australia 10 years ago with English as her second language.
She completed her course after 570 hours, on top of regular school courses and while working roughly 20 hours weekly.
She's now received an offer to study pharmacy at UTAS for 2024.
"It was a surprise to win - I wasn't even sure it was real!" Narges said.
"I think with this course my communication has improved and I've learnt so many skills that I can transfer into the future with pharmacy, which is what I really want to do."
The other student award recipients - Michala Soros and Briele Robertson - are now using their certificates in apprentice roles at local hair salons.
Michala completed all units of competency for Certificate II in Salon Assistant, while Briele completed a full Certificate II in Retail Cosmetics in 2023 on top of a full Certificate II in Salon assistant the previous year.
"These students are hardworking success stories and deserving award winners," Ms Turner said.
The students will attend an afternoon tea at Government House in Hobart in January, where they will receive their awards.
