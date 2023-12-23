The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Tasmania Zoo welcomes two adorable meerkat pups

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
December 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Zoo welcomed two 4-week-old meerkat pups just in time for Christmas. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmania Zoo welcomed two 4-week-old meerkat pups just in time for Christmas. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania Zoo have welcomed two fluffy friends just in time for Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.