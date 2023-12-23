Tasmania Zoo welcomes two adorable meerkat pups

Tasmania Zoo have welcomed two fluffy friends just in time for Christmas.
The park's latest adorable additions are two four-week-old meerkat twins, who have just begun venturing out into the world.
Tasmania Zoo small carnivore keeper Chloe Kosh said while the meerkat pups may be small in size, they certainly make up for it in personality.
"They are just so adorable. As soon as you see them, you'll fall in love that's for sure," Ms Kosh said.
"One's definitely a bit more confident already than the other, but meerkats in general have the biggest personalities.
"We can't wait to see how these little guys develop and grow we're definitely gonna see their personalities shine through."
The pups don't yet have names, with the park employees wanting to give Mum and Dad a bit of space but are comfortable knowing that the two are happy and healthy.
"They've just started venturing out of their dens, so we're not sure if they are boys or girls yet and so we haven't named them yet," Ms Kosh said.
"We're just going to wait for the time being but they're definitely growing up and developing very quickly.
"Until then other cats have been taking care of them, it's been a team effort really."
Ms Kosh said the two newest members of the family can be spotted wandering about and sunbaking with their parents, and will be welcoming visitors back into the enclosure once they have settled in a bit more.
"We want to give them and Mum and Dad a little bit of space and make sure they are comfortable, healthy, and happy, before we come and meet them," she said.
"They were born on Tuesday, November 28 to a first-time mum, Rose, and to dad, Gillagen.
"She's such a good mum and she's been doing really well."
Meerkats have a gestation period of 10 weeks and can give birth to litters of up to eight pups.
Ms Kosh said Rose was also born at the Zoo in a litter of four meerkats.
"Meerkats are just amazing animals," she said.
"They're small, but mighty, and they can definitely stand up for themselves.
"One of my favourite things about them, is their eyes. Here at the zoo we say they have sunglasses, because the dark circles around their eyes actually cut out the sun's glare.
"So these guys can stare straight at the sun; it's like built in sunnies, which is kind of fun."
