The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hoping for peace, but there's no guarantee of a Christmas miracle

By Barry Prismall
Updated December 24 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conflict between Hamas militants and the Israeli Defence Force continues to rage in the Gaza Strip ahead of Christmas.
Conflict between Hamas militants and the Israeli Defence Force continues to rage in the Gaza Strip ahead of Christmas.

A word from me about tomorrow. It's a wonderful day of giving, whether from Santa or the gifts for that newborn in Bethlehem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.