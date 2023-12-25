Examiner photographer Rod Thompson's favourite photos from 2023

Events like this are a privilege, but can also be limiting. I do not like moving around much, being aware of the reverence of the day, but also want to come back with as many angles as possible. If you cannot move you, then shift anything else you can. In this case, I used selective focus to concentrate on the participants, first the bugler, then the private. This one is my choice, because the bugler was a better support to the private than the other way around (they seem better balanced with the red in front).