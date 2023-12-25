Examiner photographer Rod Thompson's favourite photos from 2023

Festivale offers a lot of subjects, so sometimes choosing what to focus on can be the first hurdle. Trusting to luck on a fairly full day, I managed to arrive right when Miss Connie from Sneaky Sound System was setting up. My preference is always to capture natural action and interactions, not being well practiced at, nor a huge fan of set up shots, so sport, stage and human interactions tend to be my happy place. This was shot from stage edge with a standard lens. I love what the lighting does to her hair.
This image is mostly down to Rob Shaw who suggested it as an option. "Hop on the back of the training moped if you can and see what you get". One hand on the bike, one on the camera with a 9mm lens (18mm on a full frame camera), I actually touched the handle bars at one point with the lens hood, but the riders were so skilled they carried on unphased. We did a few laps and most of the images were useable. Autofocus is not needed with this type of image, making the whole exercise one of composition and balance.
Sometimes all you have to do is turn up. Lesley and John have a passion for their lifestyle, their town and their projects, so when I arrived, everything was ready to go, vintage tractor included. All I supplied was a little fill-in flash and the finger to push the shutter button. I think I even scored a cuppa and some cake at the end.
I am a bit of an oddity at the paper. I shoot with my own Micro Four Thirds (MFT) camera gear which has a much smaller image sensor than the usual full frame cameras. This has some disadvantages, but some huge advantages also. At the Launceston Aquatic Center, both come to the fore. The relatively poor lighting at the center, a mix of natural and artificial is messy from a photographic perspective. I need to bring my best low light gear and make sure everything is weather sealed against the humid conditions.
One of the advantages of MFT gear is size and cost to performance. This image was shot quickly and hand held through the legs of one of the officials standing on the blocks with the equivalent of a full frame 600mm lens (actually a much smaller 300mm), something that would not have been possible with bigger gear.
In a lot of ways, this image is the result of everything I feel I am not strong at. I needed a front cover image late in the day (not this one, but one like it), using posed subjects and limited lighting. Bouncing a flash into a 60cm reflector sitting on a chair and placing a small LED panel behind Evie as a "rim" light, we managed a decent semi-studio looking portrait with some atmosphere and glow. The trick with artificial lighting is to avoid direct light. Bounce, diffuse, take the light off camera or any combination of these are best.
Athletes like Isabella tend to get photographed a lot, so getting something that does them justice is always tough when that ground has already been well travelled. This image was just one of those lucky things where I put myself at the head of Isabella's lane, who then won the race and the athletes to either side were well placed as supports.
The actual split second of intense concentration at the high point of the leap was again a little lucky and not down to a high burst rate (I don't use burst mode, preferring to snipe rather than machine gun). It was the best of four leaps.
Events like this are a privilege, but can also be limiting. I do not like moving around much, being aware of the reverence of the day, but also want to come back with as many angles as possible. If you cannot move you, then shift anything else you can. In this case, I used selective focus to concentrate on the participants, first the bugler, then the private. This one is my choice, because the bugler was a better support to the private than the other way around (they seem better balanced with the red in front).
I work most Saturdays and some Sundays, so sports images come thick and fast (which is why so many are featured here). After a while the need to get a sharp, reasonably composed and timed image becomes second nature and you feel like your images need to tell more of a story.
In the image above, chosen just as an example (sorry Matthew) I managed maybe two and a half story elements. The celebration, the sad trundle off and the Captains controlled happiness got close to a full story. The actual dismissal ball had the score board directly behind the batsman and if I had managed that or maybe an umpire, it would have been complete.
Taken just this week, this image was a highlight in my year. Jayme was escorted to the ball by an entourage of sixty odd bikers of all shapes and sizes. Not much more needs to be said.
This image did not make it into print because it was unfortunately the wrong shape for the page. Football at this level can be a case of needing two cameras and lenses for near and distant action and in this case a little voice in my head was screaming too late "change lens, change lens", but the action was too fast. A 600mm from thirty odd meters away was the only option and it was tight. Funny how adversity can bring out something new and interesting.
Maybe a case of careful what you wish for. It is best not to go to any job with rigid ideas, but sometimes you ask and you get. Aaron is a delightful handful I bet, but a perfect muse also.
