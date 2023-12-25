The Examiner
Photos

Examiner photographer Rod Thompson's favourite photos from 2023

Rod Thompson
By Rod Thompson
Updated December 26 2023 - 9:54am, first published 8:31am
Miss Connie from Sneaky Sound System at Festivale
Festivale offers a lot of subjects, so sometimes choosing what to focus on can be the first hurdle. Trusting to luck on a fairly full day, I managed to arrive right when Miss Connie from Sneaky Sound System was setting up. My preference is always to capture natural action and interactions, not being well practiced at, nor a huge fan of set up shots, so sport, stage and human interactions tend to be my happy place. This was shot from stage edge with a standard lens. I love what the lighting does to her hair.

Rod Thompson

Rod Thompson

Photographer

A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.

