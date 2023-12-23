Festive season speeder cops harsh penalty after driving 50kmh over limit

Police have reminded motorists to slow down this festive season, after a 43-year-old man was clocked at more than 50kmh over the speed limit.
The man copped a $1121 fine, had his licence suspended for four months and had his vehicle clamped for 28 days after road policing officers on the Huon Highway picked him up doing 151kmh in a 100kmh zone.
Sergeant Andrew Sulman said the incident on was particularly disappointing as it happened on December 22, the first day of Operation Safe Arrival.
"Police are looking out for all Tasmanians these holidays, to keep everyone safe on our roads," he said.
"But as we've already warned, those people who are doing the wrong thing should know we'll be especially looking out for them.
"Please follow the rules and make smart choices, and help us get everyone home safe this festive season."
Operation Safe Arrival runs until January 3, and police will be hitting the road in increased numbers to target the Fatal Five driving behaviours.
These are speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, not wearing a seat belt, distracted driving and driving while tired.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.