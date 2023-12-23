The Examiner
Festive season speeder cops harsh penalty after driving 50kmh over limit

By Joe Colbrook
December 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Police say it was a disappointing start to a road safety operation after a 43-year-old man was clocked more than 50kmh over the speed limit. File picture
Police have reminded motorists to slow down this festive season, after a 43-year-old man was clocked at more than 50kmh over the speed limit.

