Reigning world champ a late addition to her home-state series

A reigning Tasmanian world champion is a late addition to the impressive cast for this year's Christmas Carnivals series.
Four months after her dramatic victory in the junior individual time trial world championship, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden has been given the green light by her European pro team to race her home-state event.
The 18-year-old signed a three-year deal with Lidl-Trek in October, having raced with BridgeLane in 2023.
The all-clear means Wilson-Haffenden is free to defend the Launceston Wheel title she won last year.
She will add some serious firepower among the backmarkers with another Tasmanian junior world champ, Launceston's Lauren Perry, in the chase to run down middle and front markers that include representatives from Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada and most Australian states.
Wilson-Haffenden won last year's main event at the Silverdome from a generous handicap mark of 250 metres in a strong field which saw Tokyo Olympians Georgia Baker, of Perth, and West Australian Alex Manly finish fifth and sixth respectively from scratch.
While "gutted" to miss her home-town Hobart Carnival on Wednesday, Wilson-Haffenden has confirmed she will be racing Launceston Carnival on Thursday (December 28), the Ulverstone Criterium on Saturday and is still weighing up Burnie's New Year's Eve Carnival.
Having represented Tasmania multiple times in athletics and hockey, COVID-19 lockdowns resulted in cancellation of events and training, so Wilson-Haffenden stepped on a bike and within a couple of seasons has won three national championships, three Oceania championships and holds two national records.
The highly-rated talent completed a meteoric rise in an action-packed week on the streets of Glasgow in August.
After crashing spectacularly at high speed in the 70-kilometre junior world championship road race - dropping the bike in a fast left-hander and rolling almost 10 metres across the road into the barriers - she bounced back just days later to claim a rainbow jersey in the 17.5km junior ITT race.
Reigning men's Launceston Wheel champion Graeme Frislie will also return to defend his title.
Tickets are available through the tascarnivals.com.au website.
