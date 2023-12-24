The Examinersport
Home/Sport/cycling

Reigning world champ a late addition to her home-state series

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
December 25 2023 - 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Felicity Wilson-Haffenden wins the 2022 Women's Launceston Wheel. Picture by Paul Scambler
Felicity Wilson-Haffenden wins the 2022 Women's Launceston Wheel. Picture by Paul Scambler

A reigning Tasmanian world champion is a late addition to the impressive cast for this year's Christmas Carnivals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cycling
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.