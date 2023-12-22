It's a holly, jolly Saints-mas for The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal

For members of the Saint Kilda Supporters Group, the goal of giving back to those struggling in the community is one close to their heart.
Many of their members have "fallen on hard times" themselves.
"There are people who have been homeless before amongst our members," said Ray Jones, the Saints Supporters club president.
"What we've all been through - our backgrounds and values - that's why we give to these causes; wherever we can, whatever we can do, we want to give back."
And the group did just that by continuing its long-standing relationship with The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal by this year donating $500.
"If we can help in some small way, we try to," Mr Jones said.
The annual charity drive aims to raise funds for Launceston's most in-need community members, and splits its funds evenly between Launceston Benevolent Society, City Mission, the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul.
"We're giving back to the community that gave to us when we were growing up," said Roy Reid, the group's vice president.
"If it wasn't for charity, a lot of people around town would be lost."
The Saints Supporter groups' Empty Stocking funds were raised through one of their annual raffles, with prizes purchased thanks to a subsidy from a local IGA.
The Empty Stocking Appeal has so far raised close to $45,000 of its $90,000 target following recent contributions from the W.D. Booth Charitable Trust, Freemasons, Bunnings North Launceston and many anonymous donors.
The fundraiser will close on December 31, and donations can be made at participating newsagents; via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 0066-743; Acc: 011517887); BPAY (Biller No: 49429, Ref: 0100 0211230 01517887 3); or at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street.
