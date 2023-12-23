Mental health services offer additional support this holiday season

Despite being celebrated as the "most wonderful time of the year", the festive season can be a difficult period for individuals facing mental health challenges.
Triggering feelings of loneliness, stress, and isolation; the holidays aren't always merry and bright.
Launceston Head to Health clinical service manager Darren McKay said many mental health services shutdown over the Christmas to New Year period, despite the pressing need for additional support services during the festive season.
"The holidays can be difficult and stressful for some people," Mr McKay said.
"This holiday season, our commitment at Head to Health is a continuation of a year-round dedication to assisting individuals with their mental health needs, and to foster mental resilience within our community."
Mr McKay said the adult mental health centre's after-hours service will operate from 10am to 2pm every day, from December 23, 2023 to January 1, 2024, with regular hours resuming from January 2, 2024.
"In times of emotional distress, Head to Health services are an alternative to presenting at the Launceston General Hospital emergency department," he said.
The national charity dedicated to supporting Australians living with eating disorders and body image concerns, the Butterfly Foundation, found the holiday period was an especially challenging time for those living with an eating disorder.
Butterfly Foundation head of communications and engagement Melissa Wilton said the foundation experienced a surge in calls to its helpline during the festive season.
"For many Aussies, the holiday period is a happy time with family gatherings over food; but for those with eating disorders, it's a heightened period of stress and pressure where the eating disorder noise grows louder than ever," she said.
"We encourage anyone experiencing this noise or signs of eating disorders and disordered eating to reach out for support."
If you are affected by any issues raised in this article, you can get support at:
