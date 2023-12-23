The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

Mental health services offer additional support this holiday season

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
December 24 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Triggering feelings of loneliness, stress, and isolation; the holidays aren't always merry and bright. Picture supplied
Triggering feelings of loneliness, stress, and isolation; the holidays aren't always merry and bright. Picture supplied

Despite being celebrated as the "most wonderful time of the year", the festive season can be a difficult period for individuals facing mental health challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.