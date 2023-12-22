Why a maths teacher wrote the history of Tasmania's last great gold rush town

Steve Watson, who recently released his novel recounting the rise and fall of the once-bustling mining town of Mathina, is not new to writing books - but he is to historical ones.
The local writer's literary and career credits were made penning maths books, and he "never imagined" he would be writing the account of a town of gold miners.
That was until he delved into his family's past.
The former mathematics teacher's newly released Mathinna: Discovering the Past is what Watson calls his effort "to save a history that would have been forgotten".
"While I was looking into the history of my own family, tracking it from the convicts to Launceston today, I found that a number of my ancestors lived in Mathinna," Watson said.
"And that was when I found all of these stories of the people of the town, about the businesses and the community.
"I was worried this place's story was going to disappear if I didn't write it down."
The book took Watson almost three years of investigation into the town's history to construct, and is formulated mostly from primary historical sources including at-the-time newspaper reportage, photographs and accounts.
It covers the breadth and depth of a location that was once Tasmania's third-largest township in the 19th century when gold mining skyrocketed the locality to a since unrivalled prosperity.
The town was home to one of Tasmania's largest gold mines, the "NewGolden Gate", which produced eight tonnes of gold over its historical lifespan.
"It was so prosperous," Watson said.
"I found an account of a family cooking a goose they had hunted in the nearby forest and while eating it they found gold nuggets in its throat - it was like the goose that laid golden eggs."
Mathinna would eventually go bust - a time period that Watson's book covers - when floods and fires carried or burned the town away.
What Watson found most intriguing, and what his book covers deeply, is that dark period which required immense community camaraderie and cohesion.
"People were struggling but they always found time for a dance, or to be good to one another," he said.
Mathinna: Discovering the Past is available at Petrarch's Bookshop and other Tasmanian bookstores.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.