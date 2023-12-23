Paramedics slam government's ED plan calling it 'out of touch'

Fed-up paramedics have slammed the government's plan to remedy the state's worsening health crisis.
Health and Community Sector Union (HACSU) members criticised the state government's interim action plan to improve Tasmania's public hospital Emergency Departments, calling it a "joke".
The interim action plan, released by the state government on Friday, December 22, recommends "evidence-based strategies" following an independent review into the operation of all four major hospitals.
HACSU state secretary Robbie Moore said the one-page action plan does not address the serious staffing issues plaguing the state.
"It's a bit of a joke, and it's pretty disappointing; I don't think they care," Mr Moore said.
"And that's why they just keep putting out a one-page sheet that doesn't say anything and avoids the actual solutions that they have at hand because they don't want to spend the money because they don't actually care about our public health system.
"It clearly shows why this government that's been in for 10 years is so out of touch."
The suite of recommendations includes streamlining hospital admissions, speeding up discharges for overnight patients, improving the "safe flow" of patients through Inter-Hospital Transfers, reducing unnecessary presentations to the Emergency Department, and providing "alternative methods" for treating aged care residents.
Health Minister Guy Barnett welcomed the interim plan, saying the government had already begun work on implementing the recommendations.
"The purpose of this review was to allow external experts to independently examine the policies, protocols, systems, and culture within our four major health facilities; to assess and make recommendations as to how to improve patient flow and the transfer of care across our hospital system," Mr Barnett said.
"This is a key priority for me, and I am pleased to receive these interim recommendations, noting that the Department of Health has already begun work on the implementation of these initiatives."
Mr Moore condemned the government's plan to redistribute staff to meet service demands.
"I think it's been clear from the evidence that what we need is additional resources, not taking away resources," Mr Moore said.
"It'll just add to the problem, and we're already at breaking point.
"The current ambulance service and ongoing ramping problems are out of control."
The criticism over the plan comes as paramedics announced they would begin industrial action on Friday, December 22.
HACSU industrial manager Lucas Digney said workers were left with no choice but to consider industrial action.
"Ambulance response times in Tasmania were already the worst in the country, and they continue to get worse," Mr Digney said.
"It's soul destroying for our members, as they're dealing with the enormous stress caused by it every day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.