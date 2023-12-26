'We see it as a social justice issue that people cannot get an ambulance'

A quick look on Facebook reveals young Tasmanians may increasingly be turning to the Greens, a fact not missed by the party's new leader Rosalie Woodruff.
Dr Woodruff, who rose to become leader of the Greens after eight years of serving in the House of Assembly as the member for Franklin, said she will be spending time in Bass and Braddon in the new year.
She said key issues include housing, cost of living, health care, climate change and the environmental crisis, with a focus on support for regional communities, and the creation of sustainable jobs.
"We are looking forward to working even harder with people towards the next election to get more representatives from the electorates."
Dr Woodruff took the helm of the party when ex Greens leader Cassy O'Connor announced her retirement in July this year after leading for eight years and serving in parliament for 15.
Fellow Greens MP Vica Bayley became the new member for Clark on a recount for Ms O'Connor's seat.
"Obviously becoming leader of the Tasmanian Greens is a huge privilege and it is an incredible legacy...I have a big history and a lot of strength to draw from," Dr Woodruff said.
"I felt really strong coming into this position of leadership because of the movement behind us, and on a personal level, I felt incredibly energised to be in parliament with Vica Bayley, who came in as a person respected in the community."
Dr Woodruff now leads a party of more than 40 years that she said has and will remain true to its core pillars of focus; the environment, social justice, democracy and peace and non-violence.
While an election looms on the horizon, with analysts predicting May next year, Dr Woodruff said the party would continue to fight on social justice matters close to the community.
In 2023 they put forward a draft bill to improve renter rights, they instigated an ambulance ramping parliamentary inquiry, and have consistently raised concerns around child safety and progress of the sexual abuse commission of inquiry.
They also put forward bills to decriminalise personal drug use and decriminalise begging.
"We are focused on making lives better in a tangible way," Dr Woodruff said.
"What I see more and more is the way the major parties are pulled by their donors to act in the interests of big corporations instead of communities. They will focus on building a stadium rather than doing the socially responsible things," she said.
"We see it as a social justice issue that people cannot get an ambulance.
"We had a comprehensive package for renters that would improve their lives and financial situations that Liberal and Labor voted against."
She said they would continue to work on rental reforms, and would also stand with the LGBTIQ+ communities to lobby government to bring forward more acceptable conversion ban laws.
Animal welfare would also continue to be a focus, after their long-standing calls for the racing industry to end.
Facebook membership for Tasmanian Young Greens sits at 1.8k, for the Tasmanian Young Labor sits at 1.9k, while Tasmania Young Liberals sits at 1.2k.
Dr Woodruff said young Tasmanians in particular were at the front face of the housing crisis, as well as mental health and support service challenges.
She said they were also concerned about climate change, the environment and threatened species survival.
"They have a real concern about the future, they want to live in a habitable planet, they want a climate that is safe to live in, they want to have beautiful species living in the wild, like the Swift Parrort and Magauen Skate, when they are older," she said.
"They understand hat we have to address the social justice issues so we can have a society that is good for them to live in."
She said many young people were engaged in the Greens, but the party membership was wide and diverse, across all ages.
"All voices are important and unless we hear and listen to everyone we don't have communities that are respectful and inclusive, and we really believe in that."
Dr Woodruff said the photo of the ancient giant tree being trucked through the streets of Tasmania could not be forgotten.
She also predicted that the future of the native-forest logging industry would be short.
"The image went viral, across the world, and it reflects the views of a majority of people who don't want to see these ancient species, carbon rich forests, being logged and burned anymore," Dr Woodruff said.
"From what we have seen in other states the writing is on the wall for the native forest industry, because of the emissions they emit, and because the habitat that they provide for critically endangered species," she said.
"We know the future is short for Tasmania, and the Liberal and Labor party are not supporting regional communities with a transition plan that they need."
