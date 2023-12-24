Christmas Concert a great delight for all who attended

LAST Saturday night I attended the annual Christmas Concert performed by the City of Launceston RSL Band and the Vox Harmony Choir. Both of these groups are sponsored by the Launceston City Council and produced an entertaining repertoire of Christmas music. Both groups performed their individual pieces of music before a combined rendition of Handel's Hallelujah Chorus.
Another highlight was the participation of the Mowbray Heights primary school brass band and choir. Their items were received with much enthusiasm by the audience and some very excited parents. Great credit must go to the RSL bands musical director Simon Partridge and other band members who tutor these kids on a weekly basis during the school year. In similar fashion the choir's leadership is provided by Cherie Partridge who is the music teacher at the school. She even supported the RSL Band playing bass drum for a march.
As a life member of the band I was delighted to be in attendance as part of a full house where additional seats had to be brought into the hall. Well done to everyone for the reminder that Christmas is just around the corner. Tony Roper, Legana
CLIMATE Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen recently announced that the government will underwrite a huge 32 gigawatts of much needed clean electricity. This important investment package will significantly accelerate Australia's renewable energy rollout and improve grid reliability. Although renewable energy projects and transmission lines are often less than ideal for landowners and sometimes impact Australia's beautiful vistas, the alternative is even less palatable. The air pollution and increasingly unstable climate that burning coal and gas is creating is ramping up extreme weather events and insurance costs across Australia. Investment in a future that has cleaner air, cheaper power, and offers a more stable climate from which to maintain and build upon all the things that make Australia great is something to support and celebrate. Amy Hiller, Kew
IN THE nineties the Attorney General (AG) Guy Barnett once headed a Launceston based organisation titled 'For a Caring Tasmania' (FACT) that projected as counsellors for gay people and offered counselling through reading the Bible to 'cure' them. Thankfully it disappeared but now it seems the AG wants to revive FACT. The AG has drafted the Justice Miscellaneous (Conversion Practices) Bill 2024 with prior remedies in mind. Tasmanians have a proposed law that protects nobody and is practically unenforceable. The proposed law is counterintuitive in that it puts vulnerable young people at risk from harmful practices with no scientific basis and with little avenue for redress for the harm it can cause. The contentious issue of this bill is that it provides a 'get out of jail free card' if the purveyors of pseudo gay 'therapies' say they are 'religious' or 'spiritual' in nature. But who else other than religious or spiritual brethren would bother trying to 'cure' homosexuality? Bona fide medical practitioners would not have a bar of this mediaeval mumbo jumbo but it seems the AG does. This proposed law is designed to protect nobody except the AG's religious mates and their outdated and harmful methods. Eddie Storace, Lapoinya
THE effects of human induced climate change are well known by the majority of Australians. I think though that many people in Australia do not have a really good understanding concerning the cause of climate change. The terrible effects of human induced climate change of recent times have been clearly seen by Australians, in so many ways and at so many times. The Australian public have not been well informed concerning the actual cause of human induced climate change. There is absolutely no doubt that the prime cause of human induced climate change is the burning of fossil fuels, coal oil and natural gas, to create energy. This earns massive dollars for Australia and a number of corporations. I am certain if the Australian public were better informed that burning fossil fuels is the prime cause of climate change, they would already have been banned or greatly restricted. Brian Measday
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.