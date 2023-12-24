The Examiner
Christmas Concert a great delight for all who attended

December 24 2023 - 1:27pm
LAST Saturday night I attended the annual Christmas Concert performed by the City of Launceston RSL Band and the Vox Harmony Choir. Both of these groups are sponsored by the Launceston City Council and produced an entertaining repertoire of Christmas music. Both groups performed their individual pieces of music before a combined rendition of Handel's Hallelujah Chorus.

