Christmas Concert a great delight for all who attended

IN THE nineties the Attorney General (AG) Guy Barnett once headed a Launceston based organisation titled 'For a Caring Tasmania' (FACT) that projected as counsellors for gay people and offered counselling through reading the Bible to 'cure' them. Thankfully it disappeared but now it seems the AG wants to revive FACT. The AG has drafted the Justice Miscellaneous (Conversion Practices) Bill 2024 with prior remedies in mind. Tasmanians have a proposed law that protects nobody and is practically unenforceable. The proposed law is counterintuitive in that it puts vulnerable young people at risk from harmful practices with no scientific basis and with little avenue for redress for the harm it can cause. The contentious issue of this bill is that it provides a 'get out of jail free card' if the purveyors of pseudo gay 'therapies' say they are 'religious' or 'spiritual' in nature. But who else other than religious or spiritual brethren would bother trying to 'cure' homosexuality? Bona fide medical practitioners would not have a bar of this mediaeval mumbo jumbo but it seems the AG does. This proposed law is designed to protect nobody except the AG's religious mates and their outdated and harmful methods. Eddie Storace, Lapoinya