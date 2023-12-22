Road blocked following car and motorcycle crash in state's North

A portion of Meander Valley Road at Deloraine has been blocked after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Tasmania Police and emergency services are on the scene while the road is closed.
Police reported the crash on Friday, December 22 at about 1pm and have advised motorists to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.
Following the crash, traffic on the eastern side of the Meander Valley Road bridge is reportedly banked back towards Deloraine.
Police said at this stage no life threatening injuries have been reported.
More to come.
