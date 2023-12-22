The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Music

Red Hot Summer Tour dates moved to accomodate for Barnes' heart recovery

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Red Hot Summer Tour has moved its Launceston shows so that headliner Jimmy Barnes can recover after undergoing open-heart surgery. Picture byJames Gourley/AAP PHOTOS
The Red Hot Summer Tour has moved its Launceston shows so that headliner Jimmy Barnes can recover after undergoing open-heart surgery. Picture byJames Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Jimmy Barnes has let audiences across the country know that a number of dates for the Red Hot Summer Tour - which he was to headline - will be pushed back as he recovers from open heart surgery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.