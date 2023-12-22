Summer is roadkill season, lookout and log any native animal deaths

The Tasmanian Roadkill Reporter app has been up and running for 12 months and 4705 animal deaths have been logged in that time.
Summer is roadkill season with Tasmanians and visitors hitting the road just as many juvenile native animals get active.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania is encouraging drivers to slow down, take extra care and continue to use the app so a picture of roadkill hot spots can be created.
"Out of all the animals that had been reported using the Tasmanian Roadkill Reporter, approximately 55 per cent of them were pademelons and Bennett's wallabies," NRE Tas' acting program manager for the Save the Tasmanian Devil Program, Sam Fox said.
"The most common species reported through the app were pademelons, wallabies, brush-tailed possum, Tasmanian devils and common wombats."
The app was introduced in December, 2022 and the data gathered has provided important insights for road owners and managers to help reduce roadkill across the state.
The app can record a range of native and feral species. It also allows users to note diseases on Tasmanian devils and wombats.
"The more data we have the greater insights there are to help identify ways to reduce roadkill and protect our wildlife," she said.
"With summer now upon us, it is more important than ever to slow down on our roads between dusk and dawn and be cautious of wildlife."
For more information and to download the Tasmanian Roadkill Reporter app visit the NRE Tas website: https://nre.tas.gov.au/roadkillapp
