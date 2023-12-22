Why Rosny was chosen over Kingborough as the Tasmanian AFL training base

After being "spoilt for choice", Rosny Parklands has been selected as the site for Tasmania's AFL high-performance centre and training base.
The $70 million site will serve as the base for Tasmania's AFL team as well as the state's AFLW, VFL and VFLW programs and is expected to be completed in 2026.
Sports Minister Nic Street thanked all of the Southern municipalities involved in the selection process - Brighton, Sorell, Glenorchy, Kingborough and Clarence.
The main opposition to the Clarence bid came from Kingborough, who were seeking to upgrade their Twin Ovals precinct.
"You've got the passing traffic and the visibility within the community that Twin Ovals doesn't have," Street said on the chosen location.
"You've got the proximity to the airport, you have to acknowledge that at the end of the day, this is going to be a workplace for professional sports teams who are going to be playing half of their games interstate, [which] means that access to the airport is going to be really important.
"Access to the city is really important, access to the surrounding areas as well to attract players to live close to the facility is really important.
"They're the things that stood out, notwithstanding the fact that Kingborough put forward a really, really good bid."
Street said Kingborough Mayor Paula Wriedt was understandably disappointed that they were not chosen for the site but the Sports Minister stressed the steering committee had made the right choice.
At this stage, the government has committed $60 million toward the high-performance facility with the AFL offering an additional $10 million.
"It'll be designed with the funding envelope in mind. And we'll work through that process over the next six months or so," Street said.
The next step in the process is to develop a heads of agreement between the state government and the Clarence Council before the planning of the facility's build will be undertaken.
