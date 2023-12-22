The Examiner
Man out of jail for Christmas despite guilty plea to $64k burglaries

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated December 22 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
A man who wrote vile messages in a marker pen on a mirror while on a family violence rampage lasting several days has escaped further jail when placed on a drug treatment order.

