Man out of jail for Christmas despite guilty plea to $64k burglaries

A man who wrote vile messages in a marker pen on a mirror while on a family violence rampage lasting several days has escaped further jail when placed on a drug treatment order.
Wayne Marcus Riley, 42, now of Ravenswood, was arrested on July 30 2023 and spent five months and twenty-two days in custody before pleading guilty to a raft of charges.
Magistrate Sharon Cure gave him an indication that he would receive a 15-month jail sentence if he pleaded guilty.
He accepted the sentence, and Ms Cure placed him on a drug treatment order with a potential jail sentence of 15 months attached if he failed to comply with the order.
Police prosecutor Kelly Brown told the court Riley breached a family violence order between July 25 and July 30 by abusing and threatening the mother of his children in George Town.
On July 24, he called her a "treacherous crack whore mutt" and the next day said, "I'm going to get ya slut".
He snapped a hair straightener and stole her $1500 laptop, and, on July 28, called her a slut and a dog and swung a metal pole at her, and assaulted her.
On July 30, he assaulted her by standing over her and gesturing to punch her.
The court heard he smashed a hole in the door at her home.
Riley also pleaded guilty to a series of burglaries and thefts worth more than $ 22,284 in Pateena Rd Longford in September 2020.
Items stolen included a Mitsubishi Lancer, jewellery and fishing equipment.
He also pleaded guilty to a series of burglaries in George Town in June and July 2022, stealing items worth more than $40,000, including an antique coin collection and a wristwatch worth $17,714.
Police found high-grade DNA matches to items found at the scene.
The court heard he was belligerent and abusive when police forced entry to her home during the altercation.
Officers from the court-mandated diversion program recommended him as suitable for the drug treatment order.
Ms Cure ordered that while he was on the order, he must not enter the town of George Town, where the complainant lives.
She imposed a two-year family violence order restraining him from contacting the complainant.
"The key determinant to the success of this order is who you associate with and how much you engage with the court-mandated diversion case officer," Ms Cure said.
