Feature Property | Timeless architectural style

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Introducing an extraordinary opportunity at 2/63 Lachlan Parade, Trevallyn. Bask in the glorious all-day sun and revel in the unobstructed vistas of the city, river, and distant mountains.
Crafted by award-winning architects, this sophisticated residence radiates a one-of-a-kind style and is nestled within one of Launceston's most coveted neighbourhoods. With an impressive 6-star energy rating, this property seamlessly combines modern living with a well-thought-out floorplan.
This residence boasts three spacious bedrooms, two designer bathrooms, a walk-in wardrobe, generously appointed open living spaces adorned with solid bamboo flooring, and the latest on-trend lighting and fixtures.
The stunning chef's kitchen is a true delight, featuring granite countertops, quality appliances, and a front-row view of Launceston's most breath-taking landscapes. Additionally, a generously sized rumpus room adds versatility to the living spaces.
Expansive glass sliders frame the mesmerising scenery, effortlessly connecting the indoors to the spacious outdoor entertainment area. Energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed throughout the house, ensuring both eco-friendliness and comfort. Moreover, a convenient double garage is situated below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.